New Jersey will get $12.3 billion to jumpstart long-delayed infrastructure projects

By News 12 Staff
 2 days ago

New Jersey will be getting billions of dollars to jumpstart some long-delayed road, bridge and rail projects under a bipartisan infrastructure bill that President Joe Biden signed on Monday.

“New Jersey – this is big. This is a big freaking deal,” said Sen. Cory Booker about the plan.

New Jersey will be getting $12.3 billion under the plan. More than half of it is earmarked for highways and roads and more than $1 billion for bridges.

“We have about 284 DOT bridges that are functionally deficient and so we need to look at how we program those bridges in,” said state Transportation Commissioner Diane Gutierrez-Scaccetti.

Gutierrez-Scaccetti said the exact projects have not yet been decided on, but meetings with stakeholders in the community have already started.

“We need to look at tough projects, projects that we haven’t been able to fund because they’ve been big-dollar values,” she said.

The final list doesn’t just include physical infrastructure, but also lead pipe mitigation, environmental cleanup and broadband.

“We are bringing billions and billions of dollars to our state to affect everything the eye can see,” said Booker. “Our roads, our bridges, our lakes, our streams, our rails, our tunnels.”

Gov. Phil Murphy said the funding over the next five years will have an outside impact in the densely populated state.

“We’re the most densely populated state in the United States of America. It’s a game-changer, I think, disproportionally for New Jersey,” he said.

Booker said that this bill is about New Jersey getting its fair share and making life easier for residents.

New Jersey will also receive at least $100 million to increase broadband access.

Comments / 4

E-Man
2d ago

How much money is going to infrastructure. Remember we have and had all these flights coming to the tri state area of these illegal undocumented immigrants. Now we should she where all our tax money is going to go. If this money is for infrastructure that’s all it should be paying for and our taxes should not be going up.

Reply
3
brave heart valiente
2d ago

look like some politicians friends with Companies gonna make money....and give back the favor in campaign donation....

Reply
4
Politics
