Magical Colorado Earth Home on 7 Acres Featured on Netflix Show

The giant pink building located on Colfax has been an icon in Colorado for decades. Casa Bonita has always been a place that people love to hate for one key reason, the food. Being from Colorado, you know that you are going to need to take guests from out of town to Casa Bonita as it is on their must-do list when visiting the state. Oftentimes, people that have been to Casa Bonita on more than one occasion need to mentally prepare for the food as it's not the best cuisine in Colorado.

