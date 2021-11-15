ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado State

Magical Colorado Earth Home on 7 Acres Featured on Netflix Show

By Alicia Selin
 3 days ago
This magical earth home in Colorado sits on seven acres and has a star-gazing tower. The home was featured on Netflix's 'World's Most...

25 Things Grand Junction Colorado Will Not Be Eating for Thanksgiving

Well, let me be the first to say I hope you have an excellent Thanksgiving this year!. It will be my first Thanksgiving in Grand Junction, and I've been blessed to receive several invitations to join friends and coworkers since I will be away from family. I hope you are able to be with friends if not family, and that you have a great meal and an enjoyable holiday.
Check Out This Version Of The Fresh Prince With A Yellowstone Bison

Whoever the social media person is for the National Parks Service, needs a raise. They're constantly cranking out content and they do a great job of making some creative and humourous posts from time to time. Like the one time they had the parts of a bison that you can pet. Well, they took that idea and went a step ahead.
Over 5,000 Champagne Glasses Stacked for Brown Palace ‘Cascade’ Event

The tradition began in 1988, and quickly became a 'bucket list' event for the Front Range: To see that champagne travel down all those glasses. The Brown Palace is a Denver and Colorado legend: the triangle hotel in the heart of Downtown Denver on 17th Street between Broadway and Tremont. It has hosted presidents, movie stars, even Bruce Springsteen.
This Wyoming Rabbit Does NOT Appreciate Having His Picture Taken

It seems like everyone in the world wants to be a YouTube star these days. Based on a new video share, that does not include one very perturbed Wyoming rabbit. If you're not familiar, YouTube has started a program to compete with TikTok where they encourage users to share short videos. A relatively new channel decided their subject matter would be a Wyoming desert cottontail. As you will see, HE WAS NOT PLEASED.
So Many Grand Junction Residents Are Living Far From Their Birthplace

How many people live in Grand Junction today that came from somewhere else?. So Many People Are A Long Distance From Their Birthplace. Based on the answers to a recent informal survey, I would not be surprised if more than half the people who live in the Grand Valley were not born here. Out of about 30 people responding, less than five of them expressed they were born in the Grand Valley.
Colorado’s Safe Haven For Stoners? This Weed Church

Did you know that Colorado is home to its very own, internationally-recognized weed church?. Yeah, you read that right. The International Church of Cannabis in Denver is truly a place like no other. The Church, located at 400 S Logan St. in the 'Mile High City' had been unoccupied for...
Airbnb
Worst Place To Be During Grand Junction Rush Hour

Steer Clear of the Worst Intersections in Grand Junction. Every community in America has its share of bad intersections and Grand Junction is no exception. Based on our own experiences as well as input from listeners, we have compiled a list of the worst intersections in Grand Junction. Is your favorite "worst" intersection on the list?
Casa Bonita Has a New Executive Chef: What Changes Will Be Made?

The giant pink building located on Colfax has been an icon in Colorado for decades. Casa Bonita has always been a place that people love to hate for one key reason, the food. Being from Colorado, you know that you are going to need to take guests from out of town to Casa Bonita as it is on their must-do list when visiting the state. Oftentimes, people that have been to Casa Bonita on more than one occasion need to mentally prepare for the food as it's not the best cuisine in Colorado.
Estes Park Residents Show Just How Close Kruger Rock Fire Is Burning

If you smell smoke today, even as far as Windsor and Greeley, it's because of smoke from a new wildfire that is burning near Estes Park. Just how near? Too near. According to CBS4's Dillon Thomas, investigators think they now know the cause of the wildfire: powerlines. As of Tuesday afternoon, the fire was 11 percent contained and had burned over 115 acres. It also posed a threat to structures in the area, as crews feared the fire could jump US-36.
Wyoming Moose Gives Couple A Jurassic Park/T-Rex Moment

Moose don't get near the love that they should. I'll go ahead and say that. I mean, they're really majestic animals and I feel like we just kind of let them sit to the wayside on the majestic animal list. I blame Bullwinkle and his annoying flying friend, Rocky. We just humanized them too much growing up and now that takes away from how special they are in real life.
