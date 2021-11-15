Corpus Christi - Nueces County Reports Three Weekend COVID-19 Related Deaths

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of three weekend COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included two males and one female with ages ranging in their 50’s and 60’s. No comorbidities were reported.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.