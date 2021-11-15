ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

Corpus Christi - Nueces County Reports Three Weekend COVID-19 Related Deaths

Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 5 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District received notification of three weekend COVID-19 related deaths. The patients included two males and one female with ages ranging in their 50’s and 60’s. No comorbidities were reported.

All Nueces County residents must make every effort to stop the spread of COVID-19. Here are Public Health strategies we should all be following:

● Wear a mask when in public.

● Practice social distancing with everyone outside of your immediate household.

● Wash your hands frequently with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

● Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

● Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

● Stay home when you are sick.

● Disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home and at work.

● Get vaccinated as soon as eligible.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. expands COVID-19 booster eligibility to all adults

Nov 19 (Reuters) - U.S. regulators expanded eligibility for booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines to all adults on Friday, allowing millions more Americans to get additional protection against the virus amid a recent rise in infections. The director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Rochelle Walensky, signed off...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Coronavirus
Corpus Christi, TX
Coronavirus
Nueces County, TX
Coronavirus
Local
Texas Health
Local
Texas Government
Corpus Christi, TX
Health
Corpus Christi, TX
Government
City
Corpus Christi, TX
Nueces County, TX
Government
County
Nueces County, TX
Nueces County, TX
Health
The Hill

Five takeaways: House passes Biden's sweeping benefits bill

House Democrats on Friday approved the multitrillion-dollar package of social benefits and climate programs at the heart of President Biden ’s domestic agenda, advancing the bill to the Senate in hopes it reaches the president’s desk before Christmas. The vote marked a huge victory for Biden and the Democrats, who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#60
Fox News

'Orgy of violence': Dutch police open fire on rioters

Police opened fire on protesters in rioting that erupted in downtown Rotterdam around a demonstration against COVID-19 restrictions late Friday night. The Dutch city's mayor called it "an orgy of violence." Police said that two rioters were hospitalized after being hit by bullets and investigations were underway to establish if...
SOCCER
Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

269
Followers
988
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

Comments / 0

Community Policy