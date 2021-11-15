ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Teacher Shortages Began Before COVID but Pandemic Stress Added to Toll

By Cheddar
Cheddar News
Cheddar News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3levCA_0cxdPqCK00

Even prior to the pandemic, the United States had already been seeing a shortage of qualified teachers staffing its schools, but COVID-19 stress added to the burdens educators faced leading to burnout and early retirements. Steve M. Matthews, superintendent of the Novi Community School District in Michigan, joined Cheddar to discuss the lack of available teachers to keep kids educated. "I think the pandemic just exacerbated some of the issues and kind of pushed the momentum forward for a teacher shortage," he said.

Comments / 0

Related
Cheddar News

DoorDash to Acquire International Food Delivery Company Wolt for $8.1 Billion

DoorDash is set to acquire European-based food delivery company Wolt in an $8.1 billion deal. Ann Berry, chief investment officer at media platform Wheelhouse, joined Cheddar to discuss how this positions DoorDash in the prepared food and potentially the grocery delivery space. "I do think that what DoorDash is trying to be thoughtful about now is how to take that there's been a shift in consumer behavior in terms of mobile ordering and delivery and try and apply it to other categories," she said, also pointing to its partnership with beauty supply company Ulta.
BUSINESS
Phys.org

Children's relationships with teachers remained strong despite emotional toll of pandemic

Primary schools have played a vital role in supporting children through the significant mental health challenges caused by COVID-19, according to a report from Cardiff University. Over a quarter of 10- to 11-year-olds reported elevated or clinically significant emotional difficulties during the pandemic, up from 17% in 2019, the data...
KIDS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Sheridan Media

Cleaning Companies Impacted By COVID Pandemic And Employee Shortages

One type of business has the dirty jobs, but lately not many want to be that someone that has to do it. A number of businesses use cleaning companies to clean and sanitize the workplace before, during or after work hours. Cleaning duties include wiping down desks and counters, emptying...
SHERIDAN, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stress#Pandemic#Novi#Covid 19#Covid
cbu.edu

The Mental Health Toll of the COVID-19 Pandemic﻿

Please join the Black Alumni Association ﻿for an online lecture & discussion with Dr. Altha Stewart. We’re all facing new levels of uncertainty as we navigate this time. It doesn’t matter whether you’re in close touch with CBU or haven’t talked to CBU in years. The Black Alumni Association wanted to bring the CBU alumni community together to connect about mental health and wellness.
MEMPHIS, TN
krcgtv.com

Teachers face burnout amid substitute teacher shortage

COLUMBIA — The substitute teacher shortage in Missouri did not happen overnight, but now more and more teachers are experiencing burnout. “What’s concerning is not just new teachers leaving the class, but teachers who have 10, 15, 20 years in the profession are deciding to leave to do something else," said Todd Fuller, spokesman for the Missouri State Teachers Association.
EDUCATION
Nature.com

Sleeplessness and anxiety: PhD supervisors on toll of COVID pandemic

Survey of 3,500 supervisors lifts the lid on the demands of overseeing junior researchers — and the impacts of the pandemic. You have full access to this article via your institution. Around one-third of scientists who supervise doctoral students say they have lost sleep during the pandemic because of their...
MENTAL HEALTH
KFYR-TV

Teachers feeling burnout brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – The past year and a half has been a roller coaster for everyone, including teachers. They’ve had to rapidly adapt to ever-changing conditions and find alternative ways to educate children in and outside of a classroom. Their stress has gone up, leading to what many call burnout.
MINOT, ND
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
raleighnews.net

COVID-19 pandemic brings global syringe shortage into sharp focus

Efforts to boost COVID-19 vaccine production should be matched by access to the syringes needed to inject them - and there could even be a global shortage of needles for regular immunization campaigns next year - the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday. Based on a scenario where around...
PUBLIC HEALTH
hometownsource.com

Teacher shortages stretching faculty thin

The Forest Lake Area School Board approved a substitute teacher proposal from Superintendent Steve Massey on Thursday, Oct. 7, which offered 11 substitute teacher positions for the whole district through the end of 2021-2022 school year. “They would be, essentially, dedicated subs that would be, not permanently assigned to a...
FOREST LAKE, MN
Times Daily

Advocates stress better benefits for state's teachers

MONTGOMERY — Alabama’s salaries and benefits for K-12 teachers are on par with what surrounding states offer and better in some instances, including out-of-pocket health care expenses, according to a recent report to lawmakers. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After...
MONTGOMERY, AL
KGLO News

Department of Ed discusses teacher shortage

DES MOINES — The State Board of Education discussed the shortage of teachers Wednesday during its meeting in Des Moines. Some districts have had to cancel classes due to a lack of teachers or substitutes, and some are looking at extending the Thanksgiving break due to shortages. Department of Education director Ann Lebo mentioned the issue while updating the board on her webinar with school superintendents.
DES MOINES, IA
wnax.com

Schools Dealing with Teacher Stress

Many school districts in Nebraska and across the region are dealing with the loss of teachers and increasing stress for those that remain. Nebraska Governor Pete Ricketts says that is common in many areas…. Ricketts says the state had to make some adjustments in their Department of Correctional Services…. Ricketts...
EDUCATION
Cheddar News

Cheddar News

630
Followers
712
Post
63K+
Views
ABOUT

Feed your curiosity about what's next. Watch Cheddar News for news that explore the people, ideas and innovations that are shaping your world.

 https://cheddar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy