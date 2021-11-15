ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Diseases & Treatments

A man hospitalized with mysterious seizures was diagnosed with tapeworms that had been living in his brain for decades

By Gabby Landsverk
Insider
Insider
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28JykW_0cxdPnnN00
Eating undercooked pork or being in unsanitary conditions can cause a parasitic infection of the pork tapeworm (Taenia solium). Ingested eggs hatch into larvae that travel through the bloodstream into the muscles or to the brain.

STEVE GSCHMEISSNER/SCIENCE PHOTO LIBRARY/Getty Images

  • A man suffering from seizures, disorientation, and "speaking gibberish" had tapeworms in his brain.
  • Doctors in the new case study said he had carried the parasites for years without symptoms.
  • Parasites are uncommon for most people, and good hygiene and proper cooking can prevent them.

Doctors who treated a man hospitalized with seizures, disorientation, and strange behavior said tapeworms had been living in his brain for years undetected, according to a case study published Thursday in The New England Journal of Medicine .

The 38-year-old man appeared to be in perfect health until one night when his wife awoke to find him on the floor, shaking and "speaking gibberish," according to the case report.

He was hospitalized, and doctors treated him for a seizure, noting that he was unresponsive to questions and seemed to be involuntarily gazing at the ceiling.

The man had no notable history of illness, no medication or drug use, and no symptoms until the seizures, his family told doctors.

The medical team at Massachusetts General Hospital eventually provided a diagnosis of cysticercosis, otherwise known as a tapeworm infection, which was confirmed via brain scans and blood testing.

Tapeworm infections can go undetected for years and can travel to the brain, causing seizures

Two decades earlier, the patient had emigrated from a rural area in Guatemala, where parasite-related illness is endemic, according to the case study.

Parasites from eating undercooked and unsanitary meat or fish can be passed from person to person if people with infections don't wash their hands after using the bathroom. Tiny parasite eggs in the person's poop can spread to other surfaces, or even food, and be ingested by someone else, passing the worms along.

Symptoms of infection include digestive upset, weight loss, and abdominal pain. But the parasite doesn't necessarily stay in your digestive system. The critters' larvae can also migrate throughout the body, into the muscle, and to the brain via the bloodstream, potentially causing a range of symptoms.

For instance, in a similar case of parasite-related seizures from 2019, a 43-year-old man in China complained of headaches, leading to the discovery of hundreds of tapeworms inside his brain . The symptoms, including seizures, started about a month after he dined on a pork hot pot he "felt unsure about."

In one 2020 case study, a woman complained of a sore throat, and doctors found an inch-long parasitic roundworm in her tonsil , most likely caused by sashimi she ate five days earlier.

It can also take years for symptoms to appear, however, since the parasites' eggs can lie in wait inside the body without prompting an immune response, Ars Technica reported .

Parasites can be dangerous, but infections are uncommon in the US

In regions where parasites are more common, including parts of Asia and Central America, as many as half of epilepsy cases are related to tapeworm infections in the brain, according to research . Tapeworms, specifically, can also be found in some parts of the US including Texas, Southern California, and New York City, according to the case study.

Most of us don't need to worry about walking around with parasites, Dr. Kyle Staller, a gastroenterologist at Massachusetts General Hospital (who was not involved with the case study), previously told Insider .

But fear of parasites has driven a trend toward viral "cleanses," products that claim to deworm the body to heal ailments as varied as brain fog and weight problems.

"The idea that there's a living organism inside us robbing us of nutrition and health is something people can latch onto, and fear is a selling point," Staller said.

The best way to prevent tapeworms is to cook meat, especially pork, to an internal temperature of at least 145 to 160 degrees Fahrenheit , according to the CDC. Thoroughly wash your hands and any plates or utensils after contact with raw meat. Always wash your hands after using the bathroom.

Read the original article on Insider

Comments / 439

Leo Varas
7d ago

This is the reason I don't kiss cats and dogs in their mouths. It's very unsanitary. They lick their buttons and more, and parasites are known to come off them, especially tape worms 🪱 and other parasites. Caution ⚠️ is needed.

Reply(79)
86
haz3l
7d ago

Wow so sad to know this can happened and how this man was suffering. Glad they found out what the problem was praying things get better for him

Reply
58
Ronnie James
7d ago

Sadly this is nothing new, I remember as a child my great grandmother always told us not to go outside in the dirt barefoot because parasites would get into you feet an work their way throughout your body. Also told us about the tapeworm you would get from raw or uncooked meat. These are all thing's we was taught as a child that we have forgotten about or we just didn't listen or believe an now they are making a come back. I remember as a child ringworm was what everyone was cathing from bad hygiene or the public pool. These are thing's that we learned as children but stopped passing these tales down to our children "Maybe as a way to forget" You might want to talk to your children now an let them know so they can pass it alone as well.

Reply(13)
32
Related
International Business Times

Woman Had Both Legs Amputated After 'Wrongly' Assuming Infection Was COVID-19

A 47-year-old woman from the United Kingdom was placed in a coma and got both her legs amputated after she “wrongly” assumed a blood infection for COVID-19. Cher Little, a resident of Connah’s Quay in Wales, said she developed a headache and fever early this year. However, she dismissed the symptoms as signs of a COVID-19 infection.
PUBLIC HEALTH
abc10.com

Yes, a potentially deadly parasite that enters people through bare feet is in the US

The Guardian recently published a story with the headline, “A deadly parasite that burrows into the body through bare feet could be multiplying in this US community.” The story was aggregated by several U.S. publishers, including iHeartRadio. Viewers, including Jane L., reached out to VERIFY asking if the parasite really...
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
ScienceAlert

Otherwise Healthy Man Found to Have a Disturbing, Unexpected Visitor in His Brain

Three years ago, a family in Boston was thrown into chaos during the small hours of the morning. A man, who moments ago had been sleeping soundly next to his wife, was on the floor convulsing, and nobody knew why. He was confused, uttering nonsensical words and tried to resist being taken by ambulance to Massachusetts General Hospital. There, through a painstaking diagnostic process, doctors discovered an unwelcome brain guest. On examination, the unfortunate man's heartbeat and breathing were slightly elevated, but toxicology and chest X-rays showed no abnormalities. There was no physical evidence to suggest an underlying chronic disease, no history...
HEALTH
International Business Times

Student Gets Leg Amputated After COVID-19 Vaccine, Dies Of Brain Blood Clots

A 20-year-old student whose leg was amputated after getting a COVID-19 vaccine has died of blood clots in the brain. Ketsiree Kongkaew, who studied at Phangnga Community College in Thailand, died of a hemorrhagic stroke after brain surgery. The student had remained unconscious following the surgery and needed a ventilator to breathe. She was pronounced dead Monday.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seizure#Tapeworm#Nutrition#Cdc#Digestive System
Health

What Is a Seizure? Here's How Neurologists Explain These 'Electrical Storms' in the Brain

Your brain cells need to communicate with each other—it's what enables you to think, act, feel, and experience the world around you. They do this through rapid electrical impulses, and that electrical activity is usually pretty well-controlled: Some brain cells send messages, others stop them, and this exchange allows your brain (and ultimately, your existence) to run smoothly.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
easyhealthoptions.com

6 strange signs of liver trouble

Fatty liver is a condition where fat builds up in your liver and slowly erodes the organ’s vital functions. A poor diet can contribute, especially one high in fat, but something more sinister is at play as well. Chemicals and toxins we’re exposed to daily — through personal care products,...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Country
China
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Had a "Small Heart Attack"

Back in July, fans of good TV were shocked by news that Bob Odenkirk had collapsed on the set of Better Call Saul. After several nervous hours, the actor thanked well-wishers and his doctors, saying he had suffered a "small heart attack" and was on the mend. Unfortunately, in the U.S., someone has a heart attack every 40 seconds, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. But they aren't always dramatic. In some cases, you may not even realize you had one. These are some sure signs you've had a "small" or "mild" heart attack. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Insider

Insider

197K+
Followers
18K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know.

 https://www.insider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy