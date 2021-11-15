ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘Harry Potter’ Director Calls for the Release of Original 3-Hour ‘Sorcerer’s Stone’ Cut

By Zack Sharf
IndieWire
IndieWire
 3 days ago

Original “ Harry Potter ” director Chris Columbus has been making the press rounds in celebration of the 20th anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” but it wasn’t until an interview with The Wrap this week that he called on distributor Warner Bros. to release his original three-hour cut of the movie. The theatrical cut of “Sorcerer’s Stone” ran two hours and 32 minutes. The film’s “Ultimate Edition” only runs seven minutes longer. A full three-hour cut of “Sorcerer’s Stone” was test screened and, according to Columbus, was a smash hit with kids.

“We knew that the film worked because we did a couple of previews,” Columbus said. “Particularly a Chicago preview where our first cut was a three-hour cut. Parents afterwards said it was too long, the kids said it was too short. I thought, well, the kids presumably have a shorter attention span so this is a good thing.”

Nearly half an hour of footage was removed for the “Sorcerer’s Stone” theatrical cut, including an appearance by the character Peeves. The fan-favorite supporting character is a poltergeist who haunts Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Actor Rik Mayall shot scenes as the character, but they were removed to keep the runtime down. Even with the cuts, “Sorcerer’s Stone” remains one of the more faithful “Harry Potter” film adaptations.

“I would too,” Columbus said when The Wrap reporter said he’d like to see Warner Bros. release the three-hour version. “We have to put Peeves back in the movie, who was cut from the movie!”

Elsewhere on his press tour, Columbus revealed to Variety that he is interested in returning to the film franchise to direct an adaptation of J.K. Rowling’s stage play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The filmmaker added, “It’s a great play and the kids are actually the right age to play those roles. It’s a small fantasy of mine.” The kids would be the original “Harry Potter” trio: Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, and Rupert Grint.

“A version of ‘Cursed Child’ with Dan, Rupert and Emma at the right age, it’s cinematic bliss,” Columbus added to The Hollywood Reporter . “If you’re a film nerd or cinephile, it’s kind of like what J.J. [Abrams] did with ‘Star Wars.’ ‘Star Wars’ really started to be great again when J.J. made the film and we had all the original cast back. There’s no question if you’re a ‘Star Wars’ fan, you were moved just seeing them on screen, seeing Harrison Ford as Han Solo again — and Chewy. It was very moving. I think that would be the same situation for ‘Harry Potter’ fans. To able to actually see these adult actors now back in these roles? Oh, yeah. It would be amazingly fun to make that film — or two films.”

Comments / 0

Related
IndieWire

Original ‘Harry Potter’ Director Wants to Make ‘Cursed Child’ Film with Main Trio: They’re ‘the Right Age’

There hasn’t been a “Harry Potter” movie proper since 2011’s “Deathly Hallows – Part 2,” even as the spinoff series “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them” is well underway. But still, the beloved universe spun by J.K. Rowling continues to delight hearts and minds — and stoke the hopes of fans for a movie adaptation of the 2016 play “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.” The play, written by Jack Thorne with Rowling and John Tiffany providing the story, takes place 19 years after the events of the 2007 novel “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows,” and follows Harry...
MOVIES
IndieWire

Oscar Contender Steven Knight Reveals the Truth and Fiction Behind ‘Spencer,’ the Ultimate Nightmare Before Christmas

When Chilean filmmaker Pablo Larraín reached out to meet Steven Knight, he had never met the virtuosic British screenwriter behind Oscar-nominated “Dirty Pretty Things,” series “Peaky Blinders,” Tom Hardy vehicles “Locke” and “Taboo,” and most recently, Doug Liman’s pandemic drama “Lockdown.” Inspired by a photo of the filmmaker’s mother from the ’90s when she was the same age as Princess Diana, Larraín wanted to dig into why this famously unhappy royal touched so many people around the world. “I wondered why Diana had created such a level of empathy,” Larraín told IndieWire. “It’s a very complex answer.” The filmmaker met the...
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Harry Potter’ Director Says ‘British-Only’ Rule Was So Serious His Child Couldn’t Even Speak in Film

When Chris Columbus signed on to direct “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” he agreed to adhere to J.K. Rowling’s mandate that only British actors star in the big-budget fantasy adaptation. The “Brits only” rule famously resulted in Robin Williams being rejected from the film. As casting director Janet Hirshenson once told HuffPo, “The ‘only British’ rule was so important that Robin Williams was even turned down to play Hagrid…Robin had called [Columbus] because he really wanted to be in the movie, but it was a British-only edict, and once he said no to Robin, he wasn’t going to say yes...
MOVIES
imdb.com

The Heartwarming Reason Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson Lost "Concentration" on Harry Potter Set

Harry Potter is how old?! It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint first made their film debuts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone, the first movie adaptation in the beloved series. Back in 2001, the movie based on the best-selling books by J.K. Rowling hit theaters across the world and audiences fell in love with the movie about an orphaned boy who enrolls in a school of wizardry. Director Chris Columbus recently told Variety that the initial filming experience with the child actors playing Harry, Hermione and Ron was not necessarily magical. "In the first film, there was not a lot of professional...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rik Mayall
Person
Daniel Radcliffe
Person
Harrison Ford
Person
Rupert Grint
Person
Chris Columbus
Person
Emma Watson
CinemaBlend

After Getting Sorted Into Gryffindor, Harry Potter’s Tom Felton Commits His Adorable Dog To The House

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, starting with J.K. Rowlings’ beloved novels, and eventually expanding to movies, theme parks, and even stage plays. The cast of the original eight movies grew up in front of our eyes, including Draco Malfoy actor Tom Felton. And after getting sorted into Gryffindor, Felton committed his adorable dog to the same Hogwarts House.
PETS
DoYouRemember?

Famous ’50s Child Stars You Would NEVER Recognize Today

Child stars are a unique blend of raw talent, the perfect role, and a lot of tricks used by professionals. For instance, little Danny from The Shining had no clue he was even in a horror movie. Stanley Kubrick worked his magic to get what he needed from him to perfectly fit the bigger picture. And when you think of child stars, there are some iconic ones from each decade. Whether it’s the ’80s and Gary Coleman asking us what we’re talking about? Or the ’70s and Tatum O’Neal learning the con artist ropes? Or even Macaulay Culkin booby-trapping Christmas? Whatever your first instinct was, it probably wasn’t the ’50s, but there were some fantastic, talented child stars who lit it up even back then.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CinemaBlend

Harry Potter: Why One Iconic Hermione Scene Wasn't Played By Emma Watson

The Harry Potter franchise has been entertaining audiences for decades, on the page, screen, and stage. The young cast that director Chris Columbus found became household names as a result of their gigs, including Hermione actress Emma Watson. But it turns out that one iconic Hermione scene wasn’t actually played by the Little Women star.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sorcerer
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter characters ranked: the 10 best Harry Potter characters

JK Rowling’s Harry Potter series has yielded dozens of memorable characters, including humans of good and evil varieties as well as a menagerie of magical creatures. Across seven books and eight movies, those characters have burrowed their way into the hearts and minds of many who grew up with the magical series.
MOVIES
ETOnline.com

'Harry Potter' Star Tom Felton Reunites With Rupert Grint and More Weasleys

Tom Felton put a smile on Potterheads' faces when he shared a photo of himself with Rupert Grint, Bonnie Wright and James Phelps. The actors are seen smiling for the selfie, which comes weeks away from the Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone's 20th anniversary. "Secretly draco always wanted to...
MOVIES
Cosmopolitan

The 'Harry Potter' Cast Has Been Offered "Big Money" to Film a Reunion Special

Good news if you're really into Harry Potter: the cast appears to potentially be gearing up for a reunion special. According to The Sun, "movie bigwigs" (lol) want to create a Hogwarts version of the super successful Friends reunion to celebrate the upcoming 20th anniversary of the first movie Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. [Side note: HOW AM I SO OLD?]
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Harry Potter: 10 facts you probably don’t know about Voldemort

Voldermort, the most dangerous dark wizard in more than a century if not ever, needs very little introduction. He’s the main villain in the Harry Potter movies and books who turns up at the end of almost every school year to terrorise Harry and his mates. When we’re first introduced to Voldemort he’s thought to be dead, defeated by Harry when he was just a baby and the Wizarding World has convinced itself he’ll never return.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Movies
Popculture

Major Charlie Hunnam Movie Is No. 1 on Netflix Right Now

After disappearing from HBO Max in late September, King Arthur: Legend of the Sword is making waves on Netflix. Although the movie was notably a box office disaster for Warner Bros. in 2017 and may have hurt Sons of Anarchy star Charlie Hunnam's chances at becoming a major movie star, the film is surprisingly the number one movie on Netflix. The movie also sits at number six on the overall Top 10 in the U.S. Today chart.
MOVIES
TMZ.com

Moaning Myrtle in 'Harry Potter' 'Memba Her?!

Scottish actor Shirley Henderson is best known for playing the ghostly girl Moaning Myrtle -- whose dramatic antics in the bathroom ... and later in a bubbly bathtub ... help the young magicians ward off dark spirits -- in the 2002 film "Harry Potter and the Chamber Of Secrets" and the 2005 installment "Harry Potter and the Goblet Of Fire."
MOVIES
Mic

The Harry Potter cast is going back to Hogwarts, without J.K. Rowling

For a certain slice of Millennials, there is nothing that ushers in the holidays more than the Harry Potter movies. This year’s holiday season will be capped off with a new celebration of the franchise that will also make those same fans feel extremely old: today, 20 years to the day of the first film’s U.S. premiere, HBO Max announced a big cast reunion special that will air this upcoming New Year’s and celebrate the milestone anniversary of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter Star Emma Watson Breaks Silence on HBO's Reunion Special

Harry Potter brought its first movie to life 20 years ago to the day, and the franchise is still iconic even after all this time. The Chosen One continues to rope in new fans by the day, and his friends Ron and Hermione have their own following. Despite recent controversy about the story's author, the Harry Potter fandom is thriving, and Emma Watson is breaking her silence on the movies' anniversary and upcoming reunion.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Harry Potter: Hogwarts Tournament of Houses Reveals First Full Trailer Featuring Pete Davidson, Tom Felton, and More

Warner Bros. has released the first full trailer for Harry Potter: Tournament of Houses. Academy Award-winning actress Helen Mirren hosts the four-part Harry Potter-themed competition series that tests contestants' knowledge of the beloved book and film series. The new trailer reveals guest stars from the Harry Potter movies and other realms of stardom, including Tom Felton and Pete Davison The series debuts new episodes on Sundays from November 28th through December 19th on TBS and as part of Cartoon Network's ACME Night. Following its linear television simulcast, the series becomes available to stream on HBO Max early next year. You can watch the trailer below.
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Gal Gadot Dishes on ‘Snow White’ Casting, Says ‘Wonder Wonder 3’ Script Is Underway

Gal Gadot will soon take on another iconic character in a live-action adaptation of a classic story: the “Wonder Woman” star is set to play the Evil Queen in Disney’s upcoming “Snow White” remake. Gadot was beaming while speaking for her first time about her villainous Disney role. “I’m so excited,” she told Variety on Wednesday night at the premiere of her new action film, “Red Notice,” which launches Nov. 12 on Netflix. When asked what attracted her to the role of the Evil Queen in this iteration of “Snow White,” Gadot gave a major smile, but refrained from giving away too many...
MOVIES
E! News

Check Out the Stars of Harry Potter, 20 Years Later

Watch: "Harry Potter" Turns 20: Live From E! Rewind. The boy who lived is now the young actor who grew up. Can you believe it's been 20 years since we were transported to Hogwarts in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone? The Chris Columbus-directed adaptation of J.K. Rowling's magical novel about a young wizard who lived in a cupboard under the stairs was the acting debut for the main trio—Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter), Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Rupert Grint (Ron Weasley)—who would become three of the most famous actors in the world.
MOVIES
IndieWire

IndieWire

5K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Since launching on July 15, 1996, IndieWire has grown into the leading news, information and networking site for independent-minded filmmakers, the industry and moviegoers alike. Originally conceived as an online forum and newsletter for filmmakers and festivals, IndieWire has grown over the last two decades into a preeminent source for film and television news, reviews, interviews, global festival coverage and more. Our mission has always been to create a platform to deliver news, information and other resources to creators and movie lovers, while facilitating a greater appreciation of independent filmmaking to the masses.

 https://www.indiewire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy