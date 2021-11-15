Deer Caught After Running Around Inside Louisiana Hospital

Photo: Getty Images

It's not every day you go to a hospital and see a wild animal roaming around , but today was the lucky day. A deer was captured inside a Louisiana hospital after somehow managing to get inside the up the escalators.

Staff at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge did double duty as animal wranglers after a deer wandered into the hospital on Monday (November 15) afternoon, WBRZ reports. After it successfully navigated the escalators, the deer was finally wrangled on the second floor of the medical center. Hospital staff held it down until Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to get to the scene.

According to the news outlet, the deer appeared to be sedated as it was wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney and into a Wildlife and Fisheries vehicle.

CBS News ' David Begnaud shared security footage of the deer as it made its way through the hospital before it was ultimately tackled outside the emergency room.

After the deer was captured, the hospital released the following statement.

"We can confirm that around 2:15pm today a small deer entered the main hospital entrance and up the escalators where it was captured by a law enforcement officer and several team members. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal. Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward's Creek."

Around 4:20 p.m., wildlife officials said the deer was euthanized after it was removed from the hospital as it had been injured prior to entering OLOL, likely from being struck by a car.