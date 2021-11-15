ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

Deer Caught After Running Around Inside Louisiana Hospital

By Sarah Tate
WQUE Q93
WQUE Q93
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NZbQr_0cxdPfjZ00
Photo: Getty Images

It's not every day you go to a hospital and see a wild animal roaming around , but today was the lucky day. A deer was captured inside a Louisiana hospital after somehow managing to get inside the up the escalators.

Staff at Our Lady of the Lake hospital in Baton Rouge did double duty as animal wranglers after a deer wandered into the hospital on Monday (November 15) afternoon, WBRZ reports. After it successfully navigated the escalators, the deer was finally wrangled on the second floor of the medical center. Hospital staff held it down until Wildlife and Fisheries agents were able to get to the scene.

According to the news outlet, the deer appeared to be sedated as it was wheeled out of the hospital on a gurney and into a Wildlife and Fisheries vehicle.

CBS News ' David Begnaud shared security footage of the deer as it made its way through the hospital before it was ultimately tackled outside the emergency room.

After the deer was captured, the hospital released the following statement.

"We can confirm that around 2:15pm today a small deer entered the main hospital entrance and up the escalators where it was captured by a law enforcement officer and several team members. The Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Department responded promptly helping to remove the animal. Patient care has not been interrupted and the area is being thoroughly sanitized. While most unusual in any busy regional medical center, we assume the deer may have wandered in from nearby Ward's Creek."

Around 4:20 p.m., wildlife officials said the deer was euthanized after it was removed from the hospital as it had been injured prior to entering OLOL, likely from being struck by a car.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Judge exonerates two men convicted in 1965 killing of Malcolm X

A judge has exonerated two of the three men convicted of the 1965 killing of civil rights leader Malcolm X. The decision follows a two-year investigation from Manhattan's district attorney that determined Muhammad A. Aziz, 83, and the late Khalil Islam were "wrongfully convicted." "I regret that this court cannot...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Lifestyle
Baton Rouge, LA
Lifestyle
State
Louisiana State
Baton Rouge, LA
Pets & Animals
Louisiana State
Louisiana Pets & Animals
City
Baton Rouge, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deer#Cbs#Emergency Room#Louisiana Hospital#Wbrz#Wildlife And Fisheries#Cbs News
WQUE Q93

WQUE Q93

New Orleans, LA
632
Followers
424
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

New Orleans' Hip Hop and R&B

 https://q93.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy