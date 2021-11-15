Locum Associate/Senior Editor, Nature Reviews Disease Primers

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Locum Associate or Senior Editor (Maternity Leave cover)

Nature Reviews Disease Primers

Location: London and Berlin

Closing date: 22nd November 2021

Nature Reviews Disease Primers (http://www.nature.com/nrdp) publishes commissioned overview articles—called Primers—each covering a disease or disorder. The Primers provide an authoritative, global perspective for the benefit of biomedical scientists, putting current clinical and translational challenges into context.

The Associate/Senior Editor’s role is busy and varied. You will work closely with the in-house journal team, and liaise directly with their internationally renowned contributors, requiring a proactive approach and excellent organizational skills. Key tasks include commissioning, editing manuscripts and organizing peer review, and writing editorial content, including the illustrated summary posters (PrimeViews; http://www.nature.com/nrdp/primeviews).

The successful candidate will be instrumental in expanding the journal’s links within the research and clinical communities, and will need to keep abreast of the literature across a range of subject areas.

Main duties of role: editing, commissioning, peer-review, writing.

Preference will be given to candidates with a biomedical science degree to PhD level; a demonstrable ability to edit text for sense, clarity, factual correctness and language, and experience that indicates a proactive approach and excellent organizational skills. A broad interest in science, excellent interpersonal and communication skills, and the ability to absorb new areas of research are essential. Training will be provided, but previous editorial experience will be an advantage.

The position is offered on a full-time, fixed term contract basis for an initial period of 9 months, and can be located in our London or Berlin office.

We have a Global Working from Home Policy which will be discussed during interview. Some travel to conferences will be required (pandemic-permitting).

We welcome candidates from diverse backgrounds to apply.

To apply: Interested candidates should submit a recent CV, a brief cover letter explaining their interest in the position and salary expectation.

Closing date 22nd of November 2021

