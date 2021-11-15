ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Helix BioPharma Corp. Provides Second Bi-Weekly MCTO Status Update

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. RICHMOND HILL, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 15, 2021 / Helix BioPharma Corp. (TSX:HBP) ("Helix" or the "Company"), an immuno-oncology company developing innovative drug candidates for the prevention and treatment of cancer, is providing this bi-weekly update on...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
StreetInsider.com

Ximen Mining Corp. Corporate Update

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / November 19, 2021 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSXV:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB: XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") is pleased to announce that it has closed the final tranche of the non-brokered private placement originally announced on October 29, 2021 consisting of 986,364 flow through shares at a price of $0.22 cents per share for gross proceeds of $217,000.00. Each Flow-Through share consists of one common share that qualifies as a "flow-through share" as defined in subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act and one transferable common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase, for a period of 36 months from the date of issue, one additional non-flow-through common share of the Issuer at an exercise price of Cdn$0.35 per share.
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Quaterra Resources Provides Update on Name Change to Lion Copper and Gold Corp.

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2021) - Quaterra Resources Inc.(TSXV: QTA) (OTCQB: QTRRF) ("Quaterra" or the "Company") is providing an update to its previously announced proposed corporate name change to Lion Copper and Gold Corp. The Company has been informed by the TSX Venture Exchange that the common shares will commence trading under the new name at open of trading on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 instead of Monday, November 22, 2021. At that time the new trading symbol will be "LEO" on the TSX Venture Exchange and "LCGMF" on the OTCQB.
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Raffles Financial Provides MCTO Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Singapore, Singapore--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2021) - Raffles Financial Group Limited (CSE: RICH) (FSE: 4VO) (OTCQX: RAFFF), a global diversified company that is headquartered in Singapore and registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore as an exempt corporate finance adviser, serving as advisor for family trusts, family offices and investment funds, is providing an update with respect to the previously announced management cease trade order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on November 1, 2021.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Helix Biopharma Corp#Streetinsider Premium#The Company#Mcto#Np#Company
atlantanews.net

YDX Innovation Corp. Update

VANCOUVER, BC / November 5th, 2021 / YDX Innovation Corp (TSXV:YDX)(OTC PINK:YDRMF)(FSE:APY1) ("YDX" or the "Company") would like to provide an update in connection with ongoing initiatives of the Company and previously announced proposed transaction. YDreams Global and Hasbro Partnership. In August, a strategic partnership was signed between YDreams Global...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Philogen Provides Corporate Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Nidlegy™ and Fibromun are on track with planned timelines in pivotal clinical trials. Fibromun shows potent activity in last-line glioblastoma in combination with Lomustine. The OncoFAP platform shows promising results beyond radio-conjugates. Cash & cash equivalents of...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
StreetInsider.com

Echo Global Logistics (ECHO) Shareholders Approve Merger with an affiliate of The Jordan Company

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (Nasdaq: ECHO), a leading provider of technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management services, today announced that its stockholders approved the proposed merger of Echo and Einstein Merger Sub, Inc. ("Merger Sub"), a Delaware corporation and a wholly owned subsidiary of Einstein MidCo, LLC ("Parent"), a Delaware limited liability company and an affiliate of The Jordan Company, L.P., a global private equity firm, pursuant to the Agreement and Plan of Merger, dated as of September 9, 2021 (the "Merger Agreement"), by and among the Company, Merger Sub and Parent. Subject to the terms of the Merger Agreement, at the effective time of the merger, Merger Sub will merge with and into Echo, with Echo surviving the merger as a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (the "Merger").
INDUSTRY
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Flexion Therapeutics For: Nov 19 Filed by: Layman Melissa

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
StreetInsider.com

Nextleaf Provides Update on Status of Health Canada Application for Psychedelics Dealer's Licence

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 17, 2021) - Nextleaf Solutions Ltd. (CSE: OILS) (OTCQB: OILFF) (FSE: L0MA) ("Nextleaf", "OILS", or the "Company"), a federally regulated producer of cannabis oil that owns one of the largest portfolios of U.S. patents for the extraction and distillation of cannabinoids, is pleased to advise that its wholly-owned subsidiary Nextleaf Labs Ltd. ("Nextleaf Labs") has received acceptance of its application for a Controlled Substances Dealer's Licence (a "Dealer's Licence"), now formally under review by Health Canada.
HEALTH
Reuters

Bezos could be $90 bln richer with Amazon breakup

NEW YORK, Nov 19 (Reuters Breakingviews) - Jeff Bezos is sitting on an even bigger gold mine than he thinks. His nearly 10% stake in $1.9 trillion Amazon.com (AMZN.O) is worth some $190 billion. But he could become some 50% richer if the company were to split into two parts.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Investors Bancorp (ISBC) Shareholders Approve Merger with Citizens Financial Group

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Investors Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISBC) (the "Company") announced that stockholders of the Company approved the planned merger with Citizens Financial Group, Inc at a special meeting of the Company's stockholders held earlier today. The transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2022, subject to the receipt of required regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

AT&T (T) CFO Issues Shareholders Update

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Pascal Desroches, senior executive vice president and chief financial officer of AT&T Inc.* (NYSE: T) spoke today at the Morgan Stanley European Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, where he provided an update to shareholders. Desroches addressed the...
BUSINESS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 PubMatic, Inc. For: Nov 18 Filed by: BLACK CATHLEEN

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. The price reported in Column 4 is a weighted average price. These shares were sold in multiple...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 EverQuote, Inc. For: Nov 17 Filed by: DENINGER PAUL F

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 Tristar Acquisition I For: Nov 17 Filed by: MOUNGER WILLIAM M II

Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:. 1. Transfers of Class B ordinary shares by Tristar Holdings I LLC ("Sponsor") to members of the management...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Form 4 VIASAT INC For: Nov 17 Filed by: Lippert Keven K

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. Table II - Derivative Securities Acquired, Disposed of, or Beneficially Owned. (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities) Explanation of Responses:
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Casper Sleep inc. (CSPR) to Neutral as Outlook Gets Cloudier

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to $3.50 (0.25x 2022 sales) from $8 on concerns of continued revenue weakness for Q4 and into 2022. Certainly, we see read-through from Purple's Q3 results last night, which saw DTC sales decline -16% y/y with heavy GM pressure in Q3 expected to continue for Q4. But we also don't have much optimism for CSPR retail partnership revenue to re-accelerate in 2022. All of this is happening while CSPR remains unprofitable, is burning cash, and likely needs to step-up advertising. While the Casper brand remains strong and can be turned around, we believe 2022 will be a year of cost-cutting and damage control. We reduce our sales multiple assumption from 0.5x to 0.25 given a lower sales growth outlook."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) to enter...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy