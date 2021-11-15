ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sesame Street introduces first Asian puppet as part of ‘See Us Coming Together’ special

Cover picture for the articleSesame Street has a new friend, and it’s the long-running show’s first Asian Muppet. Sesame Workshop announced that Ji-Young is a seven-year-old Korean American character, performed by Sesame Workshop puppeteer Kathleen Kim. The “spunky” character will make her first starring appearance...

TheDailyBeast

Meet Ji-Young: Sesame Street’s Newest Resident and First Asian American Muppet

Elmo, Big Bird, Bert, Ernie, and the gang are gaining a new neighbor—and a new friend. AP reports that Ji-Young is the newest Muppet to make the move onto Sesame Street, and she’s the first Asian American character to join the lovable crew. Seven-year-old Ji-Young, an avid guitar player and skateboarder, is joining the infamous children’s TV program in what seems to be a match made in heaven. “So, in Korean, traditionally, the two syllables_they each mean something different, and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” explained the newest Muppet. “But we were looking it up, and guess what? Ji also means sesame.” Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of creative and production for Sesame Workshop, detailed how the team behind the children’s show recognized the importance of addressing race, ethnicity, and culture amid the heightened racial tensions of 2020. “When we knew we were going to be doing this work that was going to focus on the Asian and Pacific Islanders experience, we, of course, knew we needed to create an Asian Muppet as well,” said Stallings.
TODAY.com

'Sesame Street' introduces a new character

The "Sesame Street" gang is welcoming a new friend to the neighborhood! Ji-Young, the show's first Korean American character, will debut in a Thanksgiving Day special, "See Us Coming Together." The special, which airs November 25, is part of the organization’s ongoing racial justice initiative, "Coming Together," and will celebrate...
prdaily.com

Sesame Street introduces first Asian American Muppet, few Twitter users consider it to be the most trustworthy news source, and Google defends Pentagon cloud contract

While Thanksgiving campaigns often focus on food, what happens to your body after the meal has long been avoided—until now. Over-the-counter digestive aid TUMS launched a campaign offering holiday hacks and tips for reducing heartburn through a promotion with comedian and Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng. In the days leading up to Turkey Day, Chieng will answer “burning questions” about navigating in-person gatherings and achieving heartburn relief over Twitter:
The Guardian

‘They’re puppets!’: why the US right loves to hate Sesame Street

It’s not unusual for Ted Cruz to levy a dyspeptic jeremiad against “government propaganda” or denigrate his political enemies as “petty authoritarians who would deny you the right to make your own medical choices” or “puppet[s] … with a hand inserted up their backside”. But the Republican senator’s target this time was an actual puppet – the 8ft 2in (249 cm) beloved yellow Big Bird, whose innocuous tweet about inoculations inspired a round of puppet-sneering from America’s conservative culture warriors.
