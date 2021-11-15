Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson on COPA recommending a suspension for slain officer Ella French: ‘It’s disgusting and those types of things shouldn’t happen’

CHICAGO (CBS) — Mayor Lori Lightfoot and police Supt. David Brown each chastised the Civilian Office of Police Accountability on Friday for failing to redact the name of slain Officer Ella French in its report on the botched raid at the home of Anjanette Young. The report, which was prepared before French was shot and killed, recommended that she be suspended in connection with the raid. “That to me seems the height of tone-deafness,” Mayor Lightfoot said, “so yes, I am disappointed, and I think they could have taken different actions,” Mayor Lightfoot said. “It just doesn’t make sense that COPA made...

