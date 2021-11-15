Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson on COPA recommending a suspension for slain officer Ella French: ‘It’s disgusting and those types of things shouldn’t happen’
Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommending a suspension for slain police officer Ella French for her role in the botched raid of Anjanette Young, why he believes a Chicago police leader resigned over failure of the CPD to pursue any type of reform, and if he plans to return to law enforcement in the future.
