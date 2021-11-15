ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Chicago top cop Eddie Johnson on COPA recommending a suspension for slain officer Ella French: ‘It’s disgusting and those types of things shouldn’t happen’

Former Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson joins Anna to talk about the Civilian Office of Police Accountability recommending a suspension for slain police officer Ella French for her role in the botched raid of Anjanette Young, why he believes a Chicago police leader resigned over failure of the CPD to pursue any type of reform, and if he plans to return to law enforcement in the future.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN Radio 720 - Chicago's Very Own.

Mr Driver
2d ago

This fat pig has a lot of nerve! He was fired for some shady shit he did himself and furthermore why is he even on the COPA board??😠😠😠

