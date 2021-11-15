ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irving, TX

Irving Police searching for driver who fatally ran over a baby

By Austin York
KRLD News Radio
KRLD News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3b3zph_0cxdNoSq00

Irving Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a baby that fell out of a car.

The 8-month-old was not in a car seat and fell out of a car yesterday morning at around 10:30 at the intersection of North MacArthur and Ranchview Drive.

The child was hit by another vehicle that took off.

Police believe the driver didn't stop because they didn't know they had run over anything.

The car the child fell out of was driven by the child's  mother. Police say she stayed at the scene. The baby died at the hospital.

It's still unclear how the child fell out of the car. There were three other children in the car at the time. Only two were in a car seat.

Police are still investigating. Charges are possible.​

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow NewsRadio 1080 KRLD

Facebook | Twitter

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irving, TX
Local
Texas Accidents
Irving, TX
Accidents
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Irving, TX
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Accident#Irving Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
KRLD News Radio

KRLD News Radio

Dallas, TX
15K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest breaking local news stories from Dallas-Forth Worth.

 https://www.audacy.com/krld

Comments / 0

Community Policy