Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Dinged 9% on 35M Share Stock Offering

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to $3.50 (0.25x 2022 sales) from $8 on concerns of continued revenue weakness for Q4 and into 2022. Certainly, we see read-through from Purple's Q3 results last night, which saw DTC sales decline -16% y/y with heavy GM pressure in Q3 expected to continue for Q4. But we also don't have much optimism for CSPR retail partnership revenue to re-accelerate in 2022. All of this is happening while CSPR remains unprofitable, is burning cash, and likely needs to step-up advertising. While the Casper brand remains strong and can be turned around, we believe 2022 will be a year of cost-cutting and damage control. We reduce our sales multiple assumption from 0.5x to 0.25 given a lower sales growth outlook."

STOCKS ・ 18 HOURS AGO