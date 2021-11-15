ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Clover Health (CLOV) Stock Dinged 9% on 35M Share Stock Offering

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Clover Health Investments, Corp. (Nasdaq: CLOV) shares...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
InvestorPlace

7 Penny Stocks With the Potential to 10X in 2022

Editor’s Note: This article was updated on Nov. 19, 2021, to bring you the latest available information. While never entirely out of fashion, penny stocks are drawing new-found attention from retail investors. One reason for this interest is that many new traders see the penny stock market as a way of turning a small investment into a big payout. Another reason is that, despite their volatility, penny stocks may seem like a safer alternative to cryptocurrencies.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in November

Biden's infrastructure law is a boon for Caterpillar. Salesforce's earnings is around the corner, and it's betting big on the upcoming holiday sales. Visa and Amazon are at loggerheads over fees, but there's a lot more to Visa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) is the mostwidely followed stock index,...
STOCKS
investing.com

2 A-Rated Stocks That Could Soar 80% or More, According to Wall Street

While concerns over a resurgence of COVID-19 cases and historically-high inflation have fostered stock market volatility, solid third-quarter corporate earnings and strong retail sales should support the benchmark indexes. So, we think it could be wise to bet on quality stocks Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) and Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS), which are expected to rally by more than 80% in price, according to Wall Street analysts. Also, these stocks are rated A (Strong Buy) in our proprietary rating system. So, let’s examine these names.The equity market remains volatile due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Europe and the historically high inflation in the United States. Austria recently announced that it would reimpose a national lockdown due to rising COVID-19 cases. And U.S. consumer confidence plunged to a 10-year low in November, reflecting heightened inflation concerns. However, S&P 500 and Nasdaq have been hovering near their all-time highs lately thanks to strong corporate earnings and investors’ optimism about retail sales.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Working Capital#Citigroup#Streetinsider Premium#Clov#Deutsche Bank Securities#Svb Leerink#Canaccord Genuity Llc
InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Phibro Animal Health (PAHC) Declares $0.12 Quarterly Dividend; 2.1% Yield

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ: PAHC) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, or $0.48 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 15, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date...
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

CDW (CDW) Raises Quarterly Dividend 25% to $0.50; 1.1% Yield

CDW (NASDAQ: CDW) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share, or $2 annualized. This is a 25% increase from the prior dividend of $0.40. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 24, 2021, with an ex-dividend date of November 23, 2021.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Deutsche Bank
StreetInsider.com

Lumen Technologies (LUMN) Declares $0.25 Quarterly Dividend; 7.3% Yield

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share, or $1 annualized. The dividend will be payable on December 10, 2021, to stockholders of record on November 29, 2021,...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Agora Digital Holdings (DEFY) Files IPO Registration Statement

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Agora Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: DEFY, DEFYW) has filed for a proposed IPO. The company describes itself as: "Agora was organized by our parent and principal stockholder, Ecoark Holdings, Inc. (“Ecoark”) to enter...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Casper Sleep inc. (CSPR) to Neutral as Outlook Gets Cloudier

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to $3.50 (0.25x 2022 sales) from $8 on concerns of continued revenue weakness for Q4 and into 2022. Certainly, we see read-through from Purple's Q3 results last night, which saw DTC sales decline -16% y/y with heavy GM pressure in Q3 expected to continue for Q4. But we also don't have much optimism for CSPR retail partnership revenue to re-accelerate in 2022. All of this is happening while CSPR remains unprofitable, is burning cash, and likely needs to step-up advertising. While the Casper brand remains strong and can be turned around, we believe 2022 will be a year of cost-cutting and damage control. We reduce our sales multiple assumption from 0.5x to 0.25 given a lower sales growth outlook."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Upgrades Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Hain Celestial (NASDAQ: HAIN) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $48.00 (from $46.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Hain Celestial to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

111, Inc. (YI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41). Revenue for the quarter came in at $519.33 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on 111, Inc. (YI) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Advanced Human Imaging (AHI) Prices 1M Share IPO at $10.50/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Advanced Human Imaging Limited (NASDAQ: AHI) is pleased to announce the pricing of its U.S. initial public offering of 1,000,000 units at a price to the public of US$10.50 per unit. Each unit issued in the offering consists of two American Depositary Shares ("ADSs") and one warrant to purchase one ADS. Each ADS offered represents 7 ordinary shares of AHI. The warrants will be exercisable immediately, expire three years from the date of issuance and will have an exercise price of US$5.52 per ADS. The ADSs and warrants are immediately separable and will be issued separately. The ADSs are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the ticker symbol "AHI" on November 19, 2021 and the warrants will not be listed for trading. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other estimated offering expenses, are expected to be US$10.5 million.
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

2 Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now

Bristol Myers' portfolio is full of blockbuster products that will continue to drive growth. A new approval should help smooth out losses from Amgen's struggling medicines. There are excellent reasons to consider investing in dividend-paying stocks. First, some investors might be looking for a source of passive income, which is something dividends can provide. Second, dividend stocks have historically outperformed their peers that do not pay dividends.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy