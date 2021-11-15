Axon (AXON) Shares Up 20% Following Q3 Beat

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BuzzFeed, a leading tech-powered media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. On June 24, 2021, BuzzFeed and 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENFA, ENFAU, ENFAW) (“890”) announced their plan to merge (the “Merger”). As part of the transaction, BuzzFeed will acquire Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst, subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions (together with the Merger, the “Business Combination”). The Form S-4 Registration Statement filed by 890 relating to the Business Combination was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021.
