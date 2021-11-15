ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Axon (AXON) Shares Up 20% Following Q3 Beat

StreetInsider.com
 5 days ago

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Axon (NASDAQ:...

www.streetinsider.com

InvestorPlace

3 Sinking Stocks to Sell as They Notch New Lows

The market tide continues to rise, but not all boats are being lifted. Some have gaping holes and are sinking even as everything else floats to new heights. That makes them prime stocks to sell. Losing money when the broad market is declining would be understandable and forgivable — doing...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sono Group N.V. (SEV) Prices 10M Share IPO at $15/sh

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SONO) announces the pricing of its initial public offering of 10,000,000 common shares at a price to the public of $15.00 per share. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,500,000 common shares at the initial public offering price. The common shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on November 17, 2021, under the ticker symbol “SEV”. The offering is expected to close on November 19, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

111, Inc. (YI) Reports Q3 Loss of $0.41/ADS

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. 111, Inc. (NASDAQ: YI) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.41). Revenue for the quarter came in at $519.33 million. For earnings history and earnings-related data on 111, Inc. (YI) click here.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Tuniu (TOUR) Misses Q3 EPS by 3c

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Tuniu (NASDAQ: TOUR) reported Q3 EPS of ($0.03), $0.03 worse than the analyst estimate of $0.00. Revenue for the quarter came in at $17.8 million versus the consensus estimate of $24.95 million. For earnings history and earnings-related...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Evercore ISI Upgrades Hain Celestial (HAIN) to Outperform

Get instant alerts when news breaks on your stocks. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Evercore ISI analyst David Palmer upgraded Hain Celestial (NASDAQ: HAIN) from In Line to Outperform with a price target of $48.00 (from $46.00). The analyst comments "We are upgrading Hain Celestial to...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Morgan Stanley Downgrades Citrix Systems (CTXS) to Underweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Sanjit Singh downgraded Citrix Systems (NASDAQ: CTXS) from Equalweight to Underweight with a price target of $85.00 (from $90.00). The analyst comments "With fluctuating contract and billings durations,uncertainty on how the mix of bookings evolves going forward and original 2022FCF per share targets (assuming 7-8% revenue growth and 31-33% operating margin)now looking unattainable, we shift our valuation methodology to EPS which we think has more visibility compared to FCF per share. To arrive at our target of $85, we apply 16x our lowered CY23 EPS estimate of $5.32. We think a 16x multiple is justified as this is inline with the average of slower growing,at scale software peers who have significant on-premise exposure (Akamai, Check Point, Oracle, NortonLifeLock, VMware and Solarwinds). We note that our 2021-2023E EPS CAGR forecast of 5% for Citrix is inline with the peer group described above, further supporting our 16x multipl"
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NFNT.U) Prices Upsized 24M Unit IPO at $10/unit

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. Infinite Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: NFNT.U) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 24,000,000 units at a price of $10.00 per unit. The units are expected to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange (“NYSE”) under the ticker symbol “NFNT.U” beginning on November 19, 2021. Each unit consists of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant, with each whole warrant entitling the holder thereof to purchase one Class A ordinary share at a price of $11.50 per share. Once the securities comprising the units begin separate trading, the Class A ordinary shares and warrants are expected to be listed on the NYSE under the symbols “NFNT” and “NFNT WS,” respectively.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Downgrades Casper Sleep inc. (CSPR) to Neutral as Outlook Gets Cloudier

Piper Sandler analyst Peter J. Keith downgraded Casper Sleep inc. (NYSE: CSPR) from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $3.50 (from $8.00). The analyst commented, "We are downgrading CSPR to Neutral and lowering our PT to $3.50 (0.25x 2022 sales) from $8 on concerns of continued revenue weakness for Q4 and into 2022. Certainly, we see read-through from Purple's Q3 results last night, which saw DTC sales decline -16% y/y with heavy GM pressure in Q3 expected to continue for Q4. But we also don't have much optimism for CSPR retail partnership revenue to re-accelerate in 2022. All of this is happening while CSPR remains unprofitable, is burning cash, and likely needs to step-up advertising. While the Casper brand remains strong and can be turned around, we believe 2022 will be a year of cost-cutting and damage control. We reduce our sales multiple assumption from 0.5x to 0.25 given a lower sales growth outlook."
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Buzzfeed (ENFA) Reports Q3 Revenues of $90M, Net Loss of $3.58M

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. BuzzFeed, a leading tech-powered media company for digital content and commerce for millennial and Gen Z audiences, today announced results for the three months ended September 30, 2021. On June 24, 2021, BuzzFeed and 890 5th Avenue Partners, Inc. (Nasdaq: ENFA, ENFAU, ENFAW) (“890”) announced their plan to merge (the “Merger”). As part of the transaction, BuzzFeed will acquire Complex Networks from Verizon and Hearst, subject to regulatory approval and closing conditions (together with the Merger, the “Business Combination”). The Form S-4 Registration Statement filed by 890 relating to the Business Combination was declared effective by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on November 10, 2021.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (ZING) Opens at $10.10

Today's IPO for SPAC FTAC Zeus Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: ZINGU) (NASDAQ: ZING) opened for trading at $10.10 after pricing ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (ALOR) Opens at $10.08

Today's IPO for SPAC ALSP Orchid Acquisition Corporation I (NASDAQ: ALORU) (NASDAQ: ALOR) opened for trading at ... This is a premium only article. To continue reading this and other premium stock market news articles please sign-in or upgrade to StreetInsider.com Premium below (Free Trial) LEARN MORE.
STOCKS

