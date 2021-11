You won’t need us to tell you that Jeff Bezos is a very, very rich man. The 57-year-old American entrepreneur is the founder of Amazon and, according to Forbes, has an estimated net worth of around $203 billion. So, it’s fair to say that he’s got a spare bit of change lying around. That’s why Bezos has again found himself being painted as a villain last weekend when he attended the star-studded Baby 2 Baby charity fundraising gala in Los Angeles on Saturday. Baby 2 Baby is a charity that raises money for children living in poverty and many...

CHARITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO