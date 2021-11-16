Clear and cold ahead of big warmup; some showers possible Thursday

News 12 meteorologists say it will be cold and breezy today, but a big warmup is on the way!

WHAT'S NEW -- Frost advisory southern Nassau County 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday

WHAT'S NEXT -- A big warmup with highs in the 60s by Thursday. Cold front passes Thursday night with scattered showers. Chilly and windy Friday and Saturday.

For today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 degrees. Tonight it will be clear and cold with lows 30 to 38 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be sun and clouds with highs 50 to 55 degrees.

Temps get warmer on Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs 62 to 67 degrees.

A cold front will pass Long Island on Thursday night and bring some scattered showers. Lows will be near 38 to 43 degrees.

On Friday, clouds and morning showers are possible. Highs will be 47 to 50 degrees. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows 27 to 32 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 48 degrees.