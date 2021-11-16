ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nassau County, NY

Clear and cold ahead of big warmup; some showers possible Thursday

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 7 days ago

News 12 meteorologists say it will be cold and breezy today, but a big warmup is on the way!

WHAT'S NEW -- Frost advisory southern Nassau County 1 a.m. to 8 a.m. Wednesday

WHAT'S NEXT -- A big warmup with highs in the 60s by Thursday. Cold front passes Thursday night with scattered showers. Chilly and windy Friday and Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dml7x_0cxdMHZC00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wwDjw_0cxdMHZC00

For today, expect mostly sunny skies with highs near 50 degrees. Tonight it will be clear and cold with lows 30 to 38 degrees.

On Wednesday, there will be sun and clouds with highs 50 to 55 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DbWzd_0cxdMHZC00

Temps get warmer on Thursday with partly sunny skies and highs 62 to 67 degrees.

A cold front will pass Long Island on Thursday night and bring some scattered showers. Lows will be near 38 to 43 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=420FH4_0cxdMHZC00

On Friday, clouds and morning showers are possible. Highs will be 47 to 50 degrees. Friday night will be clear and cold with lows 27 to 32 degrees.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with highs near 48 degrees.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nvMRt_0cxdMHZC00

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Nassau County, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Meteorologists
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News 12

News 12

28K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy