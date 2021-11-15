ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Photos: Drive-by shooting near Aurora Central High School

By Lanie Lee Cook
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 3 days ago

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police said six teenagers were hospitalized after a drive-by shooting near a high school, which was placed on lockdown.

The victims, all students at Aurora Central High School, were between the ages of 14-18. FOX31 is gathering information at the scene.

Photos: Drive-by shooting near Aurora Central High School

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BzGTc_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Noam Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XL1OS_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j5SvI_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YnasS_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Noam Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FUwBb_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NmxE6_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PcoYo_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vYJ6k_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VdFFk_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wB6BW_0cxdLJMr00
    A shooting in Aurora near Nome and 12th on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I8GVB_0cxdLJMr00
    A shooting in Aurora near Nome and 12th on Nov. 15, 2021. (Credit: KDVR)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VLaJW_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gapR2_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NeV0P_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Did2_0cxdLJMr00
    Scene of a shooting that injured six teens at Nome Park in Aurora, Colorado near Central High School on Nov. 15, 2021. (Photo: FOX31)
Live updates: 6 teens taken to hospital after drive-by shooting at Nome Park

Related:

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
State
Colorado State
Aurora, CO
Sports
City
Aurora, CO
City
Denver, CO
Local
Colorado Sports
Aurora, CO
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drive By Shooting#Noam#6 Teens#Kdvr
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Lockdown
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

6K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy