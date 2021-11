MANHATTAN — A year ago, as he stood near the Kansas State locker room waiting for his name to be called on senior day, Noah Johnson's heart really wasn't in it. The spectators at Bill Snyder Family Stadium numbered less than 10,000, a byproduct both of the COVID-19 pandemic and what would soon become a five-game season-ending losing streak. Besides, Johnson had already made a decision in his mind that this would not be his farewell to K-State football or his college career.

KANSAS STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO