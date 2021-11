As Fresno State’s 17 seniors took the field at Bulldog Stadium for the final time in their careers, the Bulldogs sent them off with a dominant 34-7 win over New Mexico. Fresno State’s dominance was clear from the start. So clear, in fact, that the Bulldogs did something they had yet to do all season – score on their first possession of the game.

FRESNO, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO