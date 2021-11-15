ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

Asian stocks rise as Biden, Xi hold video summit

By JOE McDONALD AP Business Writer
Herald & Review
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets rose Tuesday as President Joe Biden and China's Xi Jinping held a summit meeting by video link. Market benchmarks in Shanghai, Tokyo and Hong Kong advanced. Sydney fell. Wall Street's benchmark S&P 500 index lost less than 0.1% as makers of household goods...

herald-review.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Xi Jinping
Person
Jerome Powell
AFP

US warship transits Taiwan Strait after Biden-Xi summit

A US warship sailed through the strait separating Taiwan and China on Tuesday, the navy said, the first such passage since leaders from the two rival superpowers held a video summit. US warships periodically conduct freedom of navigation sailings through the strait, often triggering angry responses from Beijing, which claims Taiwan and the surrounding waters as its own territory. 
MILITARY
WDTN

Biden to nominate Powell to continue as Fed chair

President Joe Biden announced Monday that he's nominating Jerome Powell for a second four-year term as Federal Reserve chair, endorsing Powell's stewardship of the economy through a brutal pandemic recession in which the Fed's ultra-low rate policies helped bolster confidence and revitalize the job market.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Technology Stocks#Asian Stocks#Ap#White House#The Hang Seng#Nasdaq#Federal Reserve
Herald & Review

Asia stock markets decline amid inflation, oil price worries

TOKYO (AP) — Asian shares fell Wednesday as worries about inflation set off expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve might raise interest rates. Japan's Nikkei 225 dropped 1.1% to 29,436.73 in early trading, following a national holiday Tuesday. South Korea's Kospi slipped 0.3% to 2,988.40. Australia's S&P/ASX 200 edged down nearly 0.1% to 7,403.30. Hong Kong's Hang Seng shed 0.3% to 24,588.48, while the Shanghai Composite fell 0.4% to 3,575.93.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Stocks wobble, oil prices rise despite release of crude

Stocks wobbled in morning trading on Wall Street Tuesday as gains from a mix of banks and energy companies countered losses from communications and technology companies. The S&P 500 fell 0.1% as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 33 points, or 0.1%, to 35,657 and the Nasdaq fell 0.5%.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Asia
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Place
Sydney
Country
Singapore
Place
Tokyo, JP
Country
China
NewsBreak
U.S. Stocks
MarketWatch

U.S. stock indexes trade mixed late afternoon Monday after Biden picks Powell to lead Fed

U.S. stock indexes were trading mixed heading toward the closing bell Monday, with the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average each climbing higher while the Nasdaq Composite was down, after the White House announced earlier in the day that Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell was nominated to serve a second term. The Dow was up 0.8%, the S&P 500 was 0.6% higher and the Nasdaq was off about 0.2%, according to FactSet data, at last check. President Joe Biden's nominations of Powell to lead the Fed as Chair and Fed Gov. Lael Brainard to fill the position of Vice Chair, must be confirmed by the Senate. A sharp rise in shares of Wall Street banks Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. helped fuel the Dow's rise Monday afternoon. Meanwhile, the technology-laden Nasdaq, seen as sensitive to interest rates moves, slid as the yield on the 10-year Treasury note rose to around 1.62%.
STOCKS
Herald & Review

Asian stocks mixed after late slump on Wall Street

Asian shares were mixed Tuesday after a late drop left major Wall Street indexes mostly lower. Tokyo was closed Tuesday for a holiday. Hong Kong and Seoul declined while Shanghai advanced. Market players appeared to be relieved to learn that President Joe Biden will nominate Jerome Powell for a second...
STOCKS
POLITICO

Why Biden picked Powell

In the end, President Joe Biden did what many close to him expected: He took a longer-than-anticipated amount of time to arrive at a reasonable, moderate decision that thrilled few but carried limited risk.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MarketWatch

Stocks open higher as Biden renominates Powell as Fed chief

Stocks started a holiday-shortened week on a positive note Monday as President Joe Biden announced he would nominate Jerome Powell to serve a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 87 points, or 0.2%, to 35,689, while the S&P 500 rose 0.4% to 4,718.93 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.5% to 16,140.15.
STOCKS
Birmingham Star

Biden, Xi hold in-depth, constructive virtual summit

Beijing [China], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping held an in-depth and constructive virtual meeting on Tuesday where the leaders exchanged views on bilateral relations and issues of common interest. The highly-anticipated meeting between the leaders of two global powerhouses on Tuesday lasted for...
U.S. POLITICS
dallassun.com

Biden, Xi discuss Afghanistan, Iran, during summit

Washington [US], November 16 (ANI): US President Joe Biden held a virtual meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Tuesday and discussed the ongoing situation in Afghanistan and the Iranian nuclear program. Biden and Xi Jinping held an "in-depth and constructive" meeting for over three hours and exchanged views...
FOREIGN POLICY

Comments / 0

Community Policy