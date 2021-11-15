ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Resurfacing project prompts nightly closures for Nimitz Highway, Ala Moana Boulevard

By Chelsee Yee
 3 days ago

Nightly closures for portions of Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard have begun and are scheduled to last through Thursday, Nov. 18.

We're the news team that is Working for Hawaii. KHON2.com has the latest Hawaii news, weather, sports and video.

