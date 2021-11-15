Resurfacing project prompts nightly closures for Nimitz Highway, Ala Moana Boulevard
Nightly closures for portions of Nimitz Highway and Ala Moana Boulevard have begun and are scheduled to last through Thursday, Nov. 18.
