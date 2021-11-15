ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Picking a Unicorn’: Thousands of digital currencies make investing in them a puzzle

By Karen Craigo, Reporter kcraigo@sbj.net
Springfield Business Journal
 5 days ago

World Economic Forum

Digital Currency Governance Consortium White Paper Series

Innovations in technology are driving rapid development of new forms of money. The way global leaders from public and private sectors develop, coordinate and regulate such digital currencies will have profound implications on society’s capacity to harness their benefits and avoid the potentially significant risks they introduce. Two distinct forms of digital currency – central bank digital currency (CBDC) and “stablecoins” – have caught the attention of policy-makers and the private sector in recent years.
MARKETS
uga.edu

Visiting Federal Reserve governor discusses digital currencies

In the last year, Sweden has launched a digital version of its Krona and China has piloted a digital Yuan, but a U.S. Federal Reserve official pumped the brakes on the idea of rolling out a digital currency in the United States. Digital dollars, which would be issued by the...
U.S. POLITICS
Financial Times

The ECB’s case for central bank digital currencies

The writer is a member of the executive board of the European Central Bank. Just as the postage stamp became less relevant with the arrival of the internet and email, so too could cash lose relevance in a digital economy. The use of cash in payments is declining as people...
MARKETS
whtc.com

India cenbank may launch digital currency pilot next year: report

MUMBAI (Reuters) – The Reserve Bank of India’s digital currency may see its pilot launch in the first quarter of the next fiscal year, a senior central bank officer said at the State Bank of India’s Banking and Economic Conclave as reported by a local newspaper. “I think somewhere it...
MARKETS
InvestorPlace

7 Cryptocurrencies to Consider in Light of the Bitcoin Beatdown

For those less-versed in cryptocurrency trading, shedding 10% in value over a week, as Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) had at time of writing, is an uncomfortable experience. With Chinese government authorities labeling cryptos and their mining process as “extremely harmful,” the virtual currency sector has decided to take a breather. That won’t stop proponents from clambering onboard.
MARKETS
thecryptoupdates.com

The Digital Currency Group Has Raised a New $600 Million Credit Facility

The Digital Currency Group (DCG) today announced the completion of a debt capital raise, securing a credit facility of up to $600 million. The credit facility, which was led and served as an administrative agent by Eldridge, includes a syndicate of institutional lenders and funds managed by Capital Group, Davidson Kempner Capital Management, and Francisco Partners among others. DCG’s new $1 billion debt offering is it’s first into the debt capital markets. The firm’s previous $700 million secondary equity financing was led by SoftBank Group. The debt financing increases DCG’s strategic, operational, and financial flexibility by lowering the company’s cost of funding and promoting investment portfolio expansion and wholly-owned subsidiaries.
MARKETS
nonprofitquarterly.org

Taking Local Currency Digital: A New Experiment Emerges

Back in 2006, the Schumacher Center for a New Economics, a nonprofit where I work, helped to established BerkShares, Inc. a local currency issuer. Then as now, the idea behind BerkShares was to galvanize residents in Pittsfield, Great Barrington, and surrounding areas to purchase more goods and services locally. The local currency could be converted into US dollars but is designed to be spent directly in the area. The theory of change involves both encouraging local economic activity—increasing the economic multiplier effect, in technical parlance—while fostering bonds of community.
PITTSFIELD, MA
Roll Call Online

Privacy issues seen reducing appeal of central bank digital currencies

Central bank digital currencies, a potential government-backed alternative to cryptocurrencies that would provide faster and more secure payments, raise privacy challenges that could hinder their development, according to academic experts. Among the questions confronting those seeking to establish the currencies, called CBDCs, are how to identify users and when to...
ECONOMY
coingeek.com

Digital currency eyed as payment option for workers in Brazil

In September, draft Bill 2.303/15 introduced by Deputy Aureo Ribeiro in the Brazilian House of Representatives was approved by a special commission of the House. It was then presented in the Plenary of Chambers for the assent of the chamber to legalize the use of digital currency like BTC in the country.
ECONOMY
CoinTelegraph

Sculpting the future of merchant payments starts with a digital currency alternative to Visa and PayPal

Small businesses are essential to the economy since with them comes growth and innovation in the community they operate in. Unfortunately, the barriers to starting a new operation are substantial, often plagued with high exchange rates and merchant fees charged by credit card companies. Until today, businesses have had little choice but to go ahead and follow these rules.
PERSONAL FINANCE
The Motley Fool

Why the Shiba Inu Digital Currency Is Skyrocketing Again Today

Today, popular meme token Shiba Inu (CRYPTO:SHIB) took off. This dog-inspired cryptocurrency provided investors with gains of as much as 13% in earlier trading. Currently, it is up more than 4% over the past 24 hours. What's important is that SHIB is moving substantially higher, despite other popular cryptocurrencies cooling...
STOCKS

