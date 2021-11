Community Legal Aid is offering programs to anyone who may need legal assistance or who has an interest in these legal topics. Programs are taught by attorneys and are free and open to the public unless otherwise noted. Community Legal Aid is a 501(c)3 nonprofit law firm serving the legal needs of low-income people in Columbiana, Mahoning, Medina, Portage, Stark, Summit, Trumbull and Wayne counties.

STARK COUNTY, OH ・ 14 DAYS AGO