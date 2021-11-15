ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Why the 49ers Will Beat the Rams on Monday Night Football

By Grant Cohn
All49ers
All49ers
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38UV8C_0cxdIYBT00

This might sound bizarre, but the 49ers will beat the Rams tonight on Monday Night Football.

Here's why.

This week during practice, the Rams lost Pro Bowl wide receiver Robert Woods for the season. His absence will allow the 49ers to focus their attention on wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the No. 1 receiver in the NFL this season. He has 1,019 receiving yards and 10 touchdown catches, and leads the league in both statistics.

But the 49ers historically have defended Kupp well. The past two seasons, they've held Kupp to just 13 catches, 100 yards and 1 touchdown in four games, or a measley 25 yards per game. Kupp typically lines up in the slot, where the 49ers have K'Waun Williams and Jimmie Ward, both of whom match up extremely well with Kupp.

If the 49ers manage to shut down Kupp yet again, the Rams passing game will have to go through Tyler Higbee, Van Jefferson and Odell Beckham Jr., who has been on the Rams for just a few days. Does he know their system well enough to replace Woods and carry the offense in this game? Or will the Rams use him for a just a handful of plays on offense?

I'm guessing we won't see much Beckham.

So the Rams passing attack could struggle. And their running game is nothing special, because their running back, Darrell Henderson, is just OK, while the 49ers running back, Elijah Mitchell, is terrific.

And if Arik Armstead can generate pressure up the middle just as the Titans did last week when they beat the Rams and sacked Matthew Stafford five times, the 49ers will have a good chance to win. Because Stafford isn't great when he has to move laterally. He will run into sacks.

Of course, all this 49ers optimism depends on them actually showing up to play, something they failed to do last week when the got blown out by Arizona's B-team.

Since that humiliating defeat, John Lynch called out Fred Warner for underperforming, and Steve Young and Jerry Rice called out the entire team for having no player leadership, i.e. no pride. This is a team that was seven minutes away from winning a Super Bowl fewer than two years ago. They should have some freaking pride.

If they have any left, they will treat this Monday night game like their Super Bowl. And this time, they won't give it away with seven minutes left.

Final score: 49ers 24, Rams 21.

Comments / 0

Related
All49ers

Jaylon Moore Could be 49ers Starting Right Tackle Against Rams

Mike McGlinchey is out for the season with a torn quad. Losing him is a sizeable blow to the 49ers. Finding a sufficient replacement for McGlinchey will be tough. There is no random free agent to fill in. Any substitute will need to be in house. The in house replacement...
NFL
All49ers

5 Players to Watch in the 49ers' MNF Matchup with the Rams

The San Francisco 49ers (3-5) are coming off arguably their worst defeat under head coach Kyle Shanahan, falling to the Arizona Cardinals (8-1), despite the benefit of facing a backup quarterback. The Los Angeles Rams (7-2) had an up-and-down week. They lost to the Derrick Henry-less Tennessee Titans, signed Odell...
NFL
numberfire.com

FanDuel Single-Game Daily Fantasy Football Helper: Week 10 Monday Night (Rams at 49ers)

Week 10 wraps up with an NFC West matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. Despite being on the road, the Rams come in as slight favorites. For those unfamiliar, single-game slates feature five flex spots with identical scoring to the main slate. However, kickers are included in these contests, and there is an "MVP" roster slot. The MVP receives 1.5-times his total fantasy points, making this spot crucial.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
All49ers

Will the Rams try to Pick on Jimmie Ward?

Monday Night Football is a highly anticipated matchup for the 49ers. It isn't just because it is against a strong divisional team in the Rams, but because of some spiciness that was said during the Summer. 49ers safety Jimmie Ward was interviewed by my editor Grant Cohn back in July....
NFL
All49ers

49ers Find Themselves in 31-10 Beatdown Over Rams

It had been since Week 6 of the 2020 season that the San Francisco 49ers had won a game at home. That win was against the Rams on Sunday Night Football, so it is only fitting that the 49ers get back in the winning column through the Rams again. No...
NFL
All49ers

49ers vs. Rams Week 10 Live Blog

SANTA CLARA -- This is the live blog for the San Francisco 49ers' Week 10 game against the Los Angeles Rams. I will update this frequently with information and analysis from the press box. 3:30 Here's what's at stake: If the 49ers win, suddenly the rest of the season wouldn't...
NFL
All49ers

49ers 31, Rams 10: Grades

SANTA CLARA -- The real 49ers just stood up. They saved their season with a dramatic 31-10 beatdown of the Los Angeles Rams, and now they're are 4-5 with the easy part of their schedule coming up. Which means they just might turn their season around. Here are their grades for this win.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Stafford
Person
Jerry Rice
Person
K'waun Williams
Person
Jimmie Ward
San Diego Union-Tribune

Rams have 'humbling' night vs. 49ers after going 'all-in'

The Los Angeles Rams publicly proclaimed themselves as "all-in" after acquiring Von Miller just before the trade deadline and then followed that up by signing Odell Beckham Jr. Those two high-profile stars didn't help them reverse their fortunes against the division-rival San Francisco 49ers and now the once high-flying Rams head into their bye week searching for answers following their worst two-game stretch in five seasons under coach Sean McVay
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Announce Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers didn’t need star wideout Antonio Brown to crush the Chicago Bears this past week. But they won’t have him at all this Sunday after the latest team decision. On Friday, Buccaneers head coach Bruce Arians announced that Brown is officially out against the New Orleans Saints....
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monday Night Football#American Football#Titans
FanSided

Carson Wentz might have just finished the Colts’ season

Carson Wentz was supposed to help save the Indianapolis Colts but the quarterback might’ve just effectively ended their season against the Titans. After winning in a monsoon against the 49ers last week, Carson Wentz and the Indianapolis Colts seemed as if they might be on the verge of making a run. A Week 8 matchup against the rival Titans was a huge opportunity for them to prove that.
NFL
The Spun

Aaron Rodgers Announces Significant Contract Decision

Aaron Rodgers announced a significant contract move on Monday. Don’t worry, though, Packers fans, it doesn’t have anything to do with his future in Green Bay. Instead, it has to do with how he’s getting paid. Rodgers, who’s carrying a cap hit of $27,073,568, announced on Monday afternoon that he...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Super Bowl
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
ClutchPoints

Saints legend Drew Brees sounds off on potential return after Jameis Winston injury

The New Orleans Saints managed to pull off a spectacular win over the defending Super Bowl champions in Week 7, beating Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at home to the tune of a 36-27 score. However, the win came at a price, with the Saints seemingly losing Jameis Winston to a knee injury. While nothing is final yet in terms of the full extent of Winston’s injury, former Saints quarterback Drew Brees surely has heard some people asking whether there’s a chance he could un-retire and start for New Orleans.
NFL
Indy100

Bill Belichick roasted for gameday outfit: ‘Looks like grandma going to aerobics’

Bill Belichick epitomised dress-down day on Sunday after showing up to work wearing an outfit that has since been described as a “grandma going to aerobics.”. The New England Patriots head coach, who has made nine trips to the Super Bowl and won six championships, was spotted wearing a Patriots sweatshirt, sweatpants rolled up for no apparent reason, complete with white socks and trainers. One Twitter user joked, “This hood alone is giving me anxiety”, after noting it was resting on his shoulder.
NFL
All49ers

All49ers

San Francisco, CA
525
Followers
759
Post
180K+
Views
ABOUT

All49ers is a FanNation channel bringing you the latest News, Highlights, Analysis, Draft, Free Agency surrounding the San Francisco 49ers.

 http://www.maven.io

Comments / 0

Community Policy