One of the biggest early season surprises for the Boston Celtics have been the revival of veteran big man Al Horford. Despite all the early season drama the C’s have battled, the five-time All-Star has found the fountain of youth as he has been playing above and beyond his age. In fact, its hard to think where this Celtics team would be without the energy of the 35-year-old big man who has really made his presence felt on the defensive end.

