EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

The euro recovered some of its recent losses against the dollar and,during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is testing the first resistance at 1.1365. A successful breach should lead to a continuation of the corrective move towards the target at 1.1459. However, if the bears re-enter the market at the current levels and the resistance at 1.1365 holds, another test of the support at 1.1292 would be the most probable scenario. A successful violation of the mentioned level, followed by a breach of the lower zone at 1.1263, would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD, thus deepening the sell-off that started last week.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO