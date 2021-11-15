ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.1431; (P) 1.1446; (R1) 1.1460;. EUR/USD’s decline is still in progress despite some loss of downside momentum. Intraday bias stays on the downside. Next target is 100% projection 1.1908 to 1.1523 from 1.1691...

investing.com

EUR/USD Could Move Higher

Looking at the EUR/USD weekly chart, we can see the extension of the downward trend and the failure to consolidate above the previous support level of 1.1355 on Nov. 16, subsequently falling further down to the 1.13 price range where it found support. Furthermore, we saw a bounce from that...
actionforex.com

GBP/JPY Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 153.87; (P) 154.07; (R1) 154.44;. Intraday bias in GBP/JPY stays neutral first and outlook is unchanged. On the upside, firm break of 154.63 resistance will argue that pull back from 158.19 has completed. Intraday bias will be turned back to the upside for retesting 158.19 high. On the downside, break of 152.35 will resume the fall towards 148.93 key support instead.
FXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – EUR/USD

Last Update At 19 Nov 2021 00:27GMT. Marginal rise b4 strg retreat. 1.1463 - This week's high (Mon). 1.1434 - Last Fri's low (now res). 1.1332 - Wed's high (now sup). 1.1265 - Wed's fresh 16-month low. EUR/USD - 1.1364.. Although euro moved narrowly in Asian morning y'day, price met...
DailyFx

Australian Dollar Technical Outlook Ahead: AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, AUD/CAD, EUR/AUD – Technical Outlook. Australian Dollar facing mixed signals vs. USD, CAD and EUR. AUD/USD may reverse higher on support, AUD/CAD ranging. EUR/AUD downtrend remains despite recent consolidation. AUD/USD 4-Hour Chart. The Australian Dollar faces its next potential opportunity to reverse the near-term downtrend against the...
actionforex.com

AUD/USD Daily Report

Daily Pivots: (S1) 0.7253; (P) 0.7273; (R1) 0.7296;. AUD/USD lost downside momentum after hitting near term channel support, and intraday bias is turned neutral first. But further decline is expected as long as 0.7369 resistance holds. We’d holding on to the view that rebound from 0.7105 could be complete with three waves up to 0.7555. ON the downside, break of 0.7248 will target 0.7169 support first, and then 0.7105. On the upside, however, break of 0.7369 resistance will turn bias back to the upside for retesting 0.7555 instead.
actionforex.com

Elliott Wave Analysis: EUR/USD Could Move Further Low after a Pullback

Markets are consolidating as the USD Index saw some limited upside, even vs JPY as yields turned slightly lower in recent sessions, but this may again change later today during FOMC speeches. From an EW perspective, we see USD Index in a corrective pullback; ideally, that’s going to be a three-wave set-back within wave four that can stabilize at 95.00-95.25.
FXStreet.com

Ichimoku cloud analysis: EUR/USD, AUD/USD, USD/JPY

EURUSD is trading at 1.1371; the instrument is moving below Ichimoku Cloud, thus indicating a descending tendency. The markets could indicate that the price may re-test Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen at 1.1380 and then resume moving downwards to reach 1.1205. Another signal in favour of a further downtrend will be a rebound from the descending channel’s upside border. However, the bearish scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks the cloud’s upside border and fixes above 1.1515. In this case, the pair may continue growing towards 1.1605.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD: Daily Recommendations on Major

EUR/USD - 1.1364. Euro's rebound to 1.1374 Thursday on usd's broad-based retreat suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low at Wednesday's fresh 16-month trough at 1.1265, as long as res at 1.1385 holds, consolidation with downside bias remains, below 1.1315 signals recovery over and yields re-test of 1.1265 next week.
actionforex.com

USD/JPY Aims Fresh Increase To 115.00

USD/JPY corrected lower, but it found support near 113.80. It broke a key bearish trend line with resistance near 113.85 on the 4-hours chart. EUR/USD spiked below 1.1300 before there was a decent recovery. GBP/USD could struggle to settle above the 1.3500 resistance zone. USD/JPY Technical Analysis. The US Dollar...
actionforex.com

Daily Technical Analysis

The euro recovered some of its recent losses against the dollar and,during the early hours of today`s trading, the pair is testing the first resistance at 1.1365. A successful breach should lead to a continuation of the corrective move towards the target at 1.1459. However, if the bears re-enter the market at the current levels and the resistance at 1.1365 holds, another test of the support at 1.1292 would be the most probable scenario. A successful violation of the mentioned level, followed by a breach of the lower zone at 1.1263, would strengthen the negative expectations for the future path of the EUR/USD, thus deepening the sell-off that started last week.
investing.com

EUR/USD: Expect A Bounce

After 5 strong days down for EUR/USD, there should be some minor profit taking soon for a few days. Today so far is a reversal day. If today closes above its midpoint, it should lead to a few days of sideways to up trading from bears taking profits and bulls looking for a bounce. The selloff has had 3 legs down in a tight bear channel that began Nov. 5. That is a parabolic wedge sell climax, which typically leads to a bounce with at least a couple legs sideways to up.
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Bounces Higher

The pound inched higher after the UK’s inflation soared to 4.2% in October. Sentiment remains pessimistic after a botched rebound from the demand zone at 1.3420. However, an oversold RSI has attracted some buying interest. Its bullish divergence suggests a slowdown in the sell-off, prompting momentum traders to take profit and look for the next breakout.
investing.com

EUR/USD Could Head Lower

EUR/USD is trading lower, after accelerating slightly below the trend trendline support of a wedge pattern which can still be a valid ending diagonal if we consider a 'throw-over' formation. However, a recovery in five waves back above 1.1524 is needed for any change in sentiment. But so far, the...
actionforex.com

EUR/USD Lacks Support

The US dollar inched higher after October’s retail sales beat expectations. There has been a lack of interest in the single currency following its fall below the daily support at 1.1530. The divergence between the 20 and 30-hour moving averages indicates an acceleration in the sell-off. The bears are targeting...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD set to dip towards 1.13 in the coming days – Scotiabank

EUR/USD records fresh 2021 lows and test 1.1330, weighed by spreads and relative fundamentals. Economists at Scotiabank expect the pair to continue its move downward to the 1.1300 level. “Widening Bunds-UST differentials remain a firm downward force on the euro. The spread between US and German debt in the 10-yearr...
FXStreet.com

Intra-day news and views and data to be released today – EUR/USD

EUR/USD - 1.1323.. The single currency languishes near Tue's fresh 16-month bottom at 1.1309 in subdued Asian morning as y'day's resumption of recent downtrend after robust US retails sales n rally in US yields had almost wiped out nearly all die-hard euro bulls (although price staged a short-covering bounce fm 1.1331 to 1.1355 after the data before falling), so 'sell euro on rally' strategy may not work, however, as market is pretty short on the euro, further steep fall without bearish fundamentals is unlikely to be seen.
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Trades sideways

Since Friday, the EUR/USD has traded sideways. On Monday, the borders of the sideways trading range were marked on the chart. The rate keeps finding support at 1.1433/1.1437. Meanwhile, resistance is being provided by the 1.1456/1.1464 zone. If the pair resumes its decline and passes the support of the 1.1433/1.1437...
FXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Bears dominate a quiet working day

Wall Street will operate normally on Veterans Day, bond markets will remain close. The American dollar retains its post-US inflation strength on a lighter day. EUR/USD is technically bearish but hovering around a critical support area. The EUR/USD pair fell to 1.1453, a fresh 2021 low and a level not...
