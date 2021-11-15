ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covid Testing Firm Investigated for Selling Customer DNA for Research

nitravelnews.com
 5 days ago

A government-approved firm that provides pre-departure and arrivals tests for international travellers is being investigated over plans to sell on DNA from swabs for medical research. Cignpost, which trades...

nitravelnews.com

Comments / 0

IFLScience

Claims That COVID Jabs Can Be Used To Track You With ‘Luciferase’ Are False – The Substance Isn’t Even In The Vaccine

Emerald Robinson, the White House correspondent for the conservative news network Newsmax, recently tweeted that Moderna’s COVID vaccine contains luciferase “so that you can be tracked”. “Read the last book of the New Testament to see how this ends,” she added. This claim, which was later deleted, echoes claims previously...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Guardian

Researcher for Board Level Executive Search Firm

Maiden Marc Associates are currently working with a boutique Executive Search firm covering Board and Director level placements across Investment Banking, Consumer, Technology Media and Telecoms and Private Equity. A leader in their space, they are currently retained on 'C Suite' Level searches by some of the most prestigious Banks and Corporations in the FTSE 100.
BUSINESS
Bisnow

Small Firms' Selling Point: No Vaccine Needed

For some small firms, their size offers a new advantage in the fight for talent. Some firms in the construction industry are using the fact that they don’t have enough employees to qualify for the Biden administration's vaccine mandate as a recruitment tool, HR Dive reports. “For the first time...
SMALL BUSINESS
South Florida Business Journal

SelfDecode raises $8M to help customers hack their health with DNA tests

One size doesn't always fit all, especially when it comes to health care. That's the philosophy behind Miami-based SelfDecode, an artificial intelligence-powered platform that provides personalized health recommendations based on an individual's DNA, lab work and environment. The startup announced it raised $8 million in a fundraising round led by investor Igor Lychagov, co-founder of Ornament Health, a health monitoring app. The round included $1 million in equity crowdfunding raised through SelfDecode's ongoing campaign on WeFunder.
HEALTH
TheDailyBeast

Major COVID Testing Firm Under Investigation Over Possible Phony Vaccination Certificates

The largest COVID-19 testing company in the Netherlands has halted work after authorities launched an investigation over “strong suspicions” of the firm providing bogus vaccination certificates, according to local media reports. Spoedtest.nl has confirmed that it is the subject of an investigation but called the allegations “completely unfounded,” Dutch newspaper De Telegraaf reports. The company has 100 locations throughout the Netherlands and has played a huge role in coronavirus testing during the pandemic, but it has now been cut off from the country’s CoronaCheck system and is no longer able to schedule appointments or issue QR codes for those who test negative. Health authorities reportedly suspect some of the company’s doctors of abusing the CoronaCheck system to issue fraudulent proof of vaccination certificates. The director of the company, Rasmus Emmelkamp, has said it never provided vaccination certificates; by law, testing companies cannot provide proof of vaccination. The Netherlands re-imposed a partial lockdown on Saturday as its number of COVID cases again began to rapidly increase.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Birmingham Star

Australian Firm Recalls Over 2 Million US Covid Tests

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - An Australian medical tech manufacturer has recalled more than 2 million at-home COVID-19 tests shipped to the United States after finding an increased chance of false positives. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued an alert Wednesday that the company, Ellume, had recalled 2.2 million tests since...
PUBLIC HEALTH
kelo.com

Asian firm Beximco to sell generic version of Merck COVID-19 pill

(Reuters) – Bangladesh’s Beximco Pharmaceuticals Ltd said on Tuesday it would begin selling a generic version of Merck’s antiviral pill for COVID-19 following emergency use authorisation from national regulators. Merck’s drug, molnupiravir, is still under review by regulators in the United States and Europe but was approved for use in...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
abc10.com

No, Pfizer’s COVID-19 pill treatment is not a vaccine replacement

Pfizer on Nov. 5 announced that results from a clinical trial found its COVID-19 pill treatment was effective at reducing coronavirus-related hospitalizations and death. The announcement prompted questions on Twitter (like this one retweeted more than 1,000 times and this one retweeted nearly 200 times) suggesting the pill could replace the COVID-19 vaccine. VERIFY viewer Jason also asked if the pill works within the body the same as Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
mybasin.com

OHA investigating high COVID-19 test positivity rate

Oregon Health Authority has noted a 14% positivity rate for COVID-19 test results reported today, Tuesday, Nov. 16. However, epidemiologists have not found a corresponding increase in virus cases that would be expected with such a high rate. OHA epidemiologists do not see other indications that today’s reported high positivity...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Law.com

Will South Florida Law Firms Foot the Bill for COVID Testing Under OSHA Mandate?

OSHA's Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) doesn't obligate employers to pay for required weekly tests of unvaccinated employees. Some large and midsize firm leaders said they'll put the cost on employees, while others are waiting to see if the ETS survives legal challenges. Employees with religious or medical accommodations may lodge...
FLORIDA STATE
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Walmart Just Made This Major Announcement for All Shoppers

Like all retailers, Walmart has had its fair share of problems over the last two years. Locations across the country have seen empty shelves amid ongoing supply chain issues and various product recalls, like an aromatherapy spray that sparked a federal investigation. Walmart has also had to work overtime to try to hire more workers at its stores in the past few months to prepare for the busy holiday shopping season during an ongoing labor shortage. Now, the retailer is directing an important new announcement to all shoppers. Read on to find out what Walmart wants customers to know ahead of the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET

