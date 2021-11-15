ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland Clinic Comprehensive Heart Attack Protocol Improves Survival and Reduces Disparities for All Patients, Regardless of Socioeconomic Factors

By News Releases
clevelandclinic.org
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleContent is property of Cleveland Clinic and for news media use only. A new study has shown that a Cleveland Clinic-developed protocol significantly improved the chances of in-hospital survival among patients who experience the most severe type of heart attack (STEMI), and reduced door-to-balloon time, a key factor in the treatment...

newsroom.clevelandclinic.org

aithority.com

Olive Partners with ClosedLoop to Improve Care and Reduce Financial Risk for Patients

Olive, the automation company creating the Internet of Healthcare, announced a partnership with ClosedLoop, a healthcare data science platform that makes it easy for healthcare organizations to use AI to improve outcomes and reduce costs. ClosedLoop has also joined The Library, a first-of-its-kind universal marketplace for healthcare solutions, to provide AI-enabled predictive analytics to deliver better patient outcomes, such as reducing unplanned hospitalizations, readmission rates and hospital-acquired infections.
HEALTH
contagionlive.com

Risk Factors for “Long COVID” in Rheumatology Patients

People with rheumatologic conditions are more likely to experience COVID-19 symptoms lasting longer than a month, and this is affected by smoking or preexisting conditions. Investigators at the Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) in New York City found that over half of patients with rheumatic diseases who contracted COVID-19 had prolonged symptoms that lasted a month or longer after initial infection.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
EverydayHealth.com

What Your Doctors Are Talking About: Racial, Socioeconomic Disparities Headline Rheumatology Meeting

Past research has shown large discrepancies in rheumatic diseases care and outcomes across racial and ethnic lines. At the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) Convergence, its annual congress, held online November 3 through 9, 2021, four panels addressed research that looks at these worldwide disparities. Rheumatic diseases are autoimmune and inflammatory conditions, such as rheumatoid arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, and psoriatic arthritis, that trigger your immune system to attack your joints, muscles, bones, connective tissue, and organs.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
clevelandclinic.org

Cleveland Clinic-Led Study Finds That Surgery in Patients with Obstructive Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy Markedly Improved Overall Quality of Life

Content is property of Cleveland Clinic and for news media use only. Findings from a new Cleveland Clinic-led study show that patients with symptomatic obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (oHCM) – a condition in which the heart muscle thickens and impedes the heart’s ability to pump blood – have a significantly improved overall quality of life after undergoing a type of open-heart surgery called septal myectomy.
CLEVELAND, OH
#Downtown Cleveland#Stemi
reviewofoptometry.com

Eye Care Disparities Found in Black and Hispanic Glaucoma Patients

Structural obstacles that keep minority patients out of eye care offices leads to higher rates of glaucoma, study finds. Photo: Getty Images. The type of care an individual with glaucoma receives may be tied to their race, suggesting disparities exist among certain minority populations in the United States, a new study in Ophthalmology reports.
HEALTH
mhealthintelligence.com

Cancer Patients with Low Socioeconomic Status Used Telehealth Less

- Newly diagnosed cancer patients with high socioeconomic status were more likely to have a telehealth visit in the 30 days following their diagnosis compared to patients with low socioeconomic status, according to a study published in JAMA Oncology. Telehealth has increased access to care for many individuals, especially during...
CANCER
Medical News Today

Heart attacks declined during lockdowns, reduced pollution likely a key factor

A large body of evidence shows that air pollution increases the risk of acute cardiovascular events, such as heart attacks and strokes, in susceptible people. A new study links reduced pollution in the United States as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in March 2020 to a decline in the number of heart attacks.
HEALTH
massdevice.com

Baxter says its digital health platform for dialysis improves survival, reduces hospitalizations

Baxter (NYSE:BAX) today touted new data demonstrating survival rate improvements with its Sharesource digital health platform. Deerfield, Illinois–based Baxter presented data during the American Society of Nephrology’s annual Kidney Week that took place last week, according to a news release. Baxter designed its Sharesource remote patient management digital health platform...
HEALTH
Newswise

Immunotherapy-Chemotherapy Treatment Coupled with In-Depth Genomic Analyses Leads to Improved Survival for Patients with Mesothelioma

Newswise — Combining the immunotherapy agent durvalumab with the chemotherapy agents pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin may provide a new treatment option for patients who have inoperable pleural mesothelioma, a cancer of the tissues lining the lungs, according to a phase II clinical trial led by researchers at the Johns Hopkins Kimmel Cancer Center and the Bloomberg~Kimmel Institute for Cancer Immunotherapy. In the multicenter study PrE0505 (NCT02899195), 55 patients with mesothelioma received a fixed dose of durvalumab intravenously once every three weeks, in combination with pemetrexed and cisplatin or carboplatin for up to six cycles. The median overall survival for all patients was 20.4 months — significantly longer than the 12 months seen historically for similar patients. For patients with epithelioid tumors, the most common subtype of mesothelioma, survival was 24.3 months. The addition of durvalumab to chemotherapy did not lead to any unexpected toxicities.
CANCER
pharmatimes.com

Opdivo plus chemo improves event-free survival in NSCLC patients

Bristol Myers Squibb (BMS) has announced that its PD-1 inhibitor Opdivo (nivolumab) plus chemotherapy improved event-free survival in a Phase III trial in patients with resectable non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). According to BMS, in a prespecified interim analysis of the CheckMate-816 trial, Opdivo plus chemotherapy demonstrated a ‘statistically significant...
CANCER
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS
spring.org.uk

The Vitamin That Reduces COVID-19 Risk By 50%

A sufficient level of this vitamin could halve the risk of catching coronavirus and protect COVID-19 patients from the worst of the disease. Vitamin D supplementation reduces the risk of COVID-19 infection and the severity of the disease, if it is caught, research finds. Professor Michael Holick, study co-author, said:
PUBLIC HEALTH

