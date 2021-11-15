ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

What do Connecticut parents really think about CRT?

wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat a new poll reveals about parents’ feelings on CRT...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Hill

Trump throws support behind Gosar after censure vote

Former President Trump endorsed Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.) on Thursday, just one day after the House voted to censure him and remove him from committees for sharing a video on social media that depicted him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) and attacking President Biden . "Congressman Paul Gosar has been...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sandy Hook, CT
State
New York State
Local
Connecticut Education
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Jones

Comments / 0

Community Policy