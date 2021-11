Penei Sewell has played practically every snap at left tackle for the Lions this season, so he should stay there when Taylor Decker is back in the lineup. The Detroit Lions could have gone any direction with the seventh overall pick in the 2021 draft, but they went with Oregon offensive tackle Penei Sewell. With Taylor Decker theoretically entrenched at left tackle, the Lions have the enviable makings of two offensive line bookends for years to come.

NFL ・ 14 DAYS AGO