ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Flu Cases In U.S. Are Up 23% Compared To Last Year

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20ZuqL_0cxdDypc00

BOSTON (CBS) – While flu activity in most of the country is “minimal”, data suggests flu cases are already up 23% compared to last year. Dr. Mallika Marshall said she treated one of the first documented cases of influenza in the state this weekend at an urgent care clinic.

Dr. Marshall is hearing reports that cases are showing up in other parts of the Commonwealth too.

“So, it’s out there and it’s coming,” Dr. Marshall said. “And you don’t want to get the flu.”

While COVID poses a greater risk of severe illness and death, the flu makes you feel awful and poses a serious risk to children, the elderly, people with asthma, pregnant women, and others.

CHECK: United States Flu Activity Map

Last year was a dud year for the flu because of all of the masking and sanitizing and social distancing we were doing. But we’ve let up on a lot of those precautions, so we expect to see much more flu this season.

So, if you haven’t gotten your flu shot, Dr. Mallika Marshall says to get it now. It’s recommended for everyone six months and older.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Best Life

This One Vaccine Could End the COVID Pandemic, Experts Say

Most of us saw COVID vaccinations as a light at the end of the tunnel when they first arrived in the U.S., but over the past year, the pandemic has persisted amid the rise of the fast-spreading Delta variant and a significant drop in vaccination rates. Now, health experts and officials are exploring new options to try to stop the spread of COVID for good, like vaccine mandates, reinstated mask restrictions, and booster shots. But some experts say they're holding out hope that the end of the pandemic will arrive with a different vaccine altogether.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NBC News

Hospitalizations rising among fully vaccinated in U.S., Fauci says

As cases of Covid-19 rise throughout the U.S., health officials warn that an increasing number of fully vaccinated people are being hospitalized or going to the emergency room. The concern about waning immunity against severe Covid infection comes as the Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize a Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine booster shot for all adults 18 and older.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sierra Sun

COVID cases higher than this time last year

Nevada County COVID-19 cases have plateaued now that the Delta variant surge appears to have abated. Despite this, current case numbers are higher than they were this time last year. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Nevada County had reached 9,120 as of Thursday morning. There are 151...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Government
Boston, MA
Government
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Health
uisjournal.com

BEYOND: Spanish Flu vs. COVID-19: A Compare and Contrast

In 1917, the United States entered one of the deadliest wars in world history. Woodrow Wilson’s “Peace without Victory” speech was an interesting take on World War I, but with a new threat brewing domestically, victory or defeat were the only two options. In 1918, the Spanish Flu, likely caused...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Oakland Press

Flu cases steady from last week, but have risen from a year ago

It’s early in the flu season, but case numbers compared to last year have risen dramatically. However the numbers hold steady from previous week. It’s early in the flu season, but numbers compared to last year have risen dramatically. A total of 1,190 patient visits due to influenza like illness...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
WNCT

See how the flu vaccination rate in North Carolina compares to other flu seasons

Your yearly flu vaccine protects you and those around you from the influenza virus, which could be deadly. You should not get vaccinated too early, or you may have reduced immunity by the time the flu virus starts circulating in your community. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends getting a flu vaccine in […]
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Influenza#Flu Shot#Asthma#Commonwealth#Covid
Timberjay Newspapers

Local cases top last year as surge intensifies

REGIONAL- New cases of COVID-19 across the North Country in recent weeks are running far ahead of the same period last year, with no sign the surge will abate any time soon. That’s despite the fact that almost seven in ten people have been vaccinated against the virus. An analysis...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MN
WSPY NEWS

Weekly COVID-19 Cases Up Slightly Last Week

The Kendall County Health Department reported 169 new COVID-19 cases last week which was up slightly from 150 new cases reported the previous week. The health department also reported an additional COVID-19 death in the county, bringing the total up to 116. There have been 17,421 cases in the county. 59 percent of the county's population is considered to be fully vaccinated.
KENDALL COUNTY, IL
KBTX.com

Health District: 489 flu cases reported last month in Brazos County

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - According to the CDC, every flu season is different, and flu can affect people differently, but millions of people get flu every year, hundreds of thousands of people are hospitalized and thousands to tens of thousands of people die from flu-related causes every year. The Brazos...
BRYAN, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Flu
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Public Health
Seattle Weekly

State’s pediatric flu vaccinations down about 25% from this time last year

Childhood flu vaccine rates in the state have dropped significantly this fall compared to the previous two flu seasons. Now, the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) is encouraging families to get themselves and their children vaccinated as soon as possible to keep people safe and out of the hospital, especially as we head into the holiday season, according to a Nov. 15 DOH news release.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Oakland Press

Oakland County COVID-19 cases up sharply in last week

A study of the recent increase in community transmission of COVID-19 in Oakland County determined that the increase is general and broad, not attributable to a particular location or activity. COVID-19 cases in Oakland County have increased by 57.38 percent in the last seven days according to the Centers for...
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI
countynewscenter.com

Flu Cases Outpace Last Season’s Cases

Flu cases continue to outpace last season’s numbers, the County Health and Human Services Agency reported today. To date, 315 flu cases have been reported locally this year, compared to 25 at the same time last season. In the last week, 28 cases were reported, compared to seven in the same week last year.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 1,848 New COVID Cases, 24 Additional Deaths

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 1,848 new confirmed COVID cases and 24 additional deaths in the state on Tuesday. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 821,150. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 18,806. There were 53,779 total new tests reported. As of Tuesday, the seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is 2.61%. There are 599 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 124 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

CBS Boston

Boston, MA
41K+
Followers
20K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news, sports, and weather in Boston from WBZ CBS 4.

 https://boston.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy