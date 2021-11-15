Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro & Galaxy Buds2 Reportedly Causing Widespread Ear Complications

Samsung might have a massive problem with two of its exceptionally wearable devices.

Spotted on the Notebook Check via Android Central , Samsung’s wearables, the Galaxy Buds Pro , and Galaxy Buds2 are reportedly widespread issues among users. Wearers report suffering ear irritations and infections.

Per Notebook Check :

As reported by Android Central, Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro looks to be causing widespread complications among users. Said complications seem to start off as irritation, before potentially spiraling off into full-blown infections. It doesn’t appear to be a random issue either that could leave the cause of the ear complications in doubt—the author of the report empirically establishes that the Galaxy Buds Pro cause said issues, with each use of the $199 TWS earbuds directly leading to symptoms.

Android Central writer Chris Wedel user described the issues they encountered while using the Galaxy Buds Pro.

After another week of giving my ears a rest and some self-care to get them cleared up, everything was back to normal. Cautiously, I used only the left earbud from my Galaxy Buds Pro for a 45-minute video call. Unfortunately, the irritation struck again, but only in the ear that I had the earbud in.

The issue seems to only affect Samsung’s latest wearables, the Buds Pro and Buds2, but not first-gen Galaxy Buds, Google’s Pixel Buds A, or 1More’s ColorBuds 2. According to Notebook Check , the culprit could “be the nickel on the charging contacts. Reputedly, Samsung also switched to acrylate from the acrylic it used on previous models.”

Samsung is aware of these issues and is offering refunds and covering medical expenses, but that does not mean a huge class-action lawsuit is not coming their way.

This news is unfortunate because both the Galaxy Buds Pro and Galaxy Buds2 are honestly the best two earbuds on the market and were favorably reviewed by Hip-Hop Wired . Our resident tech reviewer has not experienced any of these issues while using both wearable devices.

We will keep you updated if any of those issues happen during our use of the products.

—

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz83