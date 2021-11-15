ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Nearly Every Minnesota ICU Bed Is Currently In Use Amid COVID Surge

cbslocal.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As COVID-19 cases surge in Minnesota, hospitals are stretched thin for patients needing immediate care. Nearly every ICU bed in the state is currently in use. On Monday, 1,125 ICU beds were in use of the 1,158 capacity. Itasca County Public Health posted a letter on...

minnesota.cbslocal.com

Greg Swiers
3d ago

there's a little Nugget of truth in the article about mid way there is a excess of people who delayed medical treatment for other illness and can't anymore and are coming in sicker and needed more care

deseret.com

Minnesota faces a ‘COVID blizzard.’ What does that mean?

A “COVID blizzard” is currently hitting the state of Minnesota, prompting officials to call on people to take precautionary measures against the coronavirus. Minnesota health commissioner Jan Malcolm said Wednesday that all unvaccinated people need to get the COVID-19 vaccine to stop the spread of the virus, per Bring Me The News.
EatThis

Virus Expert Just Issued This Chilling Warning

You think COVID is "over." Think again. Dr. Michael Osterholm, an epidemiologist and director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, says we're only in the "first quarter" of the pandemic. Speaking on The Chad Hartman Show, he revealed five life-saving pieces of advice about the next surge, Long COVID and vaccines for kids. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Mic

Why COVID is surging in states with high vaccination rates

In our latest edition of “Why is COVID Still Doing That?” we’re seeing states with relatively high vaccination rates currently going through some of the worst COVID surges in the country. Vermont, for example, has a gold star as far having much of its population vaxxed; but they’re experiencing an unfortunate spike, with a 42% surge in cases this past week, per ABC. What gives?
WDIO-TV

ICU beds largely unavailable across Northland

At Grand Itasca Clinic & Hospital, President and CEO Jean MacDonell said morale among staff is dipping. "We don't really see a light at the end of the tunnel right now," she said. Across all of Minnesota, there are 33 ICU beds open out of 1,158. The situation is slightly...
Bring Me The News

25 Minnesota counties among the highest COVID case rates in the country

The latest COVID-19 case rates show that Minnesota and Michigan continue to be the epicenter of the pandemic's latest wave in the United States. According to data from the New York Times, Minnesota is second in the nation at 75 cases per 100,000 residents. The Land of 10,000 Lakes, which had the worst case rate in the country earlier this week, has been surpassed by Michigan (82 cases per 100,000) in the past 24 hours.
MinnPost

Minnesota has worst rate of COVID-19 infections in the nation

Christopher Magan reports in the Pioneer Press: “Minnesota added 5,266 new coronavirus cases Monday and now has the worst rate of COVID-19 infections in the nation. In the last week, Minnesota reported more than 27,600 new cases, or roughly 476 infections for every 100,000 residents. That means Minnesota’s current rate of infections is nearly three times the national average, according to data released Monday by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. … COVID-19 hospitalizations in Minnesota hit another record for the year on Monday as the state’s fourth wave intensifies.”
maciverinstitute.com

Wisconsin Hospitals Fire Hundreds Over Vaccine Mandates

Hundreds more believed to have fled the profession. As Wisconsin copes with a healthcare worker shortage, healthcare systems across the state are imposing Covid-19 vaccine mandates that further chip away at their labor pool. Last month, the US Supreme Court weighed in on the issue and decided it would not...
Bring Me The News

40 students, 24 staff sickened after mysterious odor spreads through Wisconsin middle school

Wisconsin school officials still don't know what the mysterious odor that has sickened dozens of students and staff actually is, or where it's coming from. The mysterious smell spread throughout Spooner Middle School last Wednesday, resulting in students and staff becoming ill and experiencing "physical discomfort," the Spooner Area School District has said. The district cancelled school as a precaution, promising to uncover the source of the "strong epoxy-like odor."
CBS Denver

COVID In Colorado: Hospitalizations & Cases Surge Causing ‘Lowest Number Of ICU Beds Available’

DENVER (CBS4) – The push to get Coloradans vaccinated is more urgent than ever, state health experts say. The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment issued a public health advisory about a surge of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations. (credit: CBS) Hospitalizations are stretched as thin as they’ve ever been throughout the pandemic. “We are at the lowest number of beds we’ve had available, and we do have less than 100 ICU beds open at this moment. That number fluctuates. We know that people move in and out of beds, but the downward trend does continue,” said Scott Bookman, CDPHE COVID-19 Incident Commander. The state is also reporting a very high COVID-19 positivity rate. The latest numbers show the seven-day positivity rate is above 9%. The goal is to keep it below 5%. 🔹1,296 currently hospitalized (confirmed COVID-19)🔹51% adult critical care ventilators in use🔹95% ICU beds in use🔹2,629 (7-day avg. cases)🔹9.06% (7-day positivity rate) COVID-19 data dashboard: https://t.co/T7NJLAPYzA — Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment (@CDPHE) November 5, 2021 While hospitalizations due to COVID are climbing, there are also more people being admitted now for other medial issues. LINK: Colorado COVID-19 Website
WBAY Green Bay

COVID-19 activity “critically high” in 16 Wisconsin counties

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Wisconsin has seen an increasing number of COVID-19 virus cases of late. Wisconsin health officials confirmed 42,882 new coronavirus cases since the first of the month, including almost 21,000 (20,988) in the past 7 days. The latest weekly report on virus activity from the Department of...
Government Technology

COVID Breakthrough Infections Surging in Minnesota

(TNS) - Breakthrough infections are an increasing part of a prolonged COVID-19 pandemic wave in Minnesota , according to new data released Friday, but people who are unvaccinated still face the biggest risk and take up more hospital beds. Detailed breakthrough data showed that fully vaccinated Minnesotans made up 197...
fox9.com

'It was really scary:' Minnesota hospitals struggle with COVID surge

(FOX 9) - Minnesota hospitals are caring for 40 percent more COVID-19 patients since the start of November as the state became the country's worst COVID-19 hotspot this week. The surge is straining hospital capacity, overwhelming staff, and affecting patient care, health care professions and Minnesota's top public health officials said.
