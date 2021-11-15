ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Driver identified in fatal crash early Saturday on SPID

By Alyssa Flores
KZTV 10
KZTV 10
 3 days ago
The driver involved in a fatal crash that took place on 4300 SPID on Saturday has been identified.

24-year-old Jesus Salazar Garza was driving eastbound on 4300 SPID Saturday around 2:11 a.m. He had three passengers with him, and when he made a turn, he left the roadway and struck a tree and a vehicle in the parking lot of a hotel.

Garza died at the scene. His three passengers were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police believe speed and alcohol were contributing factors in the fatal crash.

ABOUT

Read the latest Corpus Christi, Texas news and weather from KZTV 10, updated throughout the day.

