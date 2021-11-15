ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LGBTQ Support in Sonoma County

By Analyse Gutierrez
 4 days ago

Throughout the years, the LGBTQ community has struggled to gain the same rights as their straight cisgender counterparts, such as the right to marry someone they love. As the fight for equality has lasted for decades it has created a type of exhaustion for members of the LGBTQ community....

Homelessness is a societal problem, not an individual one

Homelessness is a societal problem, not an individual one. Homelessness is a serious human rights issue. Thousands of Sonoma County residents are not fortunate enough to have these same luxuries or advantages. We have a high population of homeless people living all around us. As a nation, we must do better! Although there are several fantastic services available and individuals on the ground working, it is only solving some of the problems for these individuals. Services provided need to address individual needs. There is this stigma around the homeless population. Some may need mental health services and some others may need addiction recovery services. There are some that don’t need any of those services but may need something else.
Caregiving and Bereavement: Does the LGBTQ+ Community Need Stronger Support?

Acting as primary caregiver for a dying parent is a heavy burden for anyone. Martin, who preferred not to use his last name, assumed that role for his mother after outliving his own cancer prognosis by 20 years. Yet Martin remains remarkably upbeat while candidly discussing his experiences giving and receiving care.
Hayward City Council Approves Resolution Apologizing For Institutionalized Racism Against BIPOC

HAYWARD (CBS SF) — The Hayward City Council unanimously approved a resolution Tuesday apologizing to Black, Indigenous and People of Color (BIPOC) for past city policies that racially discriminated against them while formally acknowledging the institutionalized racism that has left a legacy of inequity. The resolution cites Hayward’s participation, along with the real estate and banking industries, in the practice of redlining, which prevented minorities from owning property within Hayward city limits. The discrimination steered Black and Latino families into neighboring unincorporated areas of Hayward, which lacked municipal services. The lasting effect has been the denial of intergenerational wealth-building; a disproportionately...
A Housing First Approach Can Curb Sonoma County Homelessness— If Implemented Correctly

Although you wouldn’t be able to tell just by looking, California has committed to ending homelessness using a Housing First approach. This approach entails ensuring that every single California resident is permanently housed before dealing with issues such as mental health and substance abuse. You may be wondering— with all the millions of dollars allocated to organizations trying to solve this problem, why are there still so many people out on the streets? It is because we are not using a true housing first approach. Although it is mandated for organizations tackling homelessness to use housing first strategies, many of them still have qualification standards for who is housed and who is left on the streets. These qualifications often entail being sober and mentally stable, a direct antithesis to a housing first approach. How are we to expect people to win their battles with substance abuse, employment or mental health when they have no permanent shelter to shower, dress and sleep? Only when we implement a true housing first approach can we expect to see true change in our homeless population.
Homeless is a Human Right Violation

Tents, pieces of wood, blue, green traps, and people displaced with limited places to seek shelter are what we face in Sonoma County as our homeless population grows before our eyes. The declaration of Human Rights states in Article 25 every individual has the right to a standard of living, health, and well-being for themselves and their family. That includes food, clothing, housing, medical care, and social services. The right to security in sickness, old age, unemployment, or the lack of livelihood is based on circumstances out of their control(Universal declaration of human rights). In the United States, these are not things that are guaranteed to us but the side effects to the privilege of having money. In Sonoma County, the livable wage for an individual is $19.51 and it jumps to $69.97 for one working adult and three children(Living wage calculator 2021). How are people supposed to make a livable wage when is $15.20 in most of Sonoma County and skyrocketing rent prices( City of Sonoma 2020)This makes it abundantly clear that our right to food, clothing, shelter, medical care, social services, and security is not a right but a privilege. Many will say that we are pandering to the homeless population. We should not solve their problem. We are a nation of individuals that can pick ourselves up by our bootstraps. For people to pick themselves up, we need to have livable wages, affordable housing, social services, and a community that does not hinder but supports the integration of the homeless individuals back into the Sonoma Counties community. There are so many life circumstances that can lead you to become homeless, and that is why we need to see homelessness as a human rights violation.
LGBTQ+ Homeless Youth: What We Need to Do

Generally in discussions of homelessness in Sonoma County the LGBTQ+ community is mostly ignored. As someone who believes that everyone deserves the right to live comfortably in housing, it pains me to see the LGBTQ+ youth population get completely overlooked and ignored. Research has even shown that those who identify as LGBTQ+ have a 120% higher risk of experiencing some form of homelessness, according to the National Network for Youth. So, why aren’t we doing anything about it? Why have we not seen any progress in California counties? I not only want to see change for LGBTQ+, I want to see change for the BIPOC community as well. What I hope to see in the future is laws that prohibit discrimination access to housing/services and increased funding for those services, so we can work together to make change happen. Our communities deserve to feel welcome no matter who you are and where you came from. I will go through my career and I promise to make sure I will protect every individual because it is what I believe in.
