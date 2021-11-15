ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SEE IT: Video Captures Dramatic Rescue After Car Crashes Into Susquehanna River

By Rachael Cardin
 3 days ago

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. (WJZ) — A man’s life is saved by a rescue diver and boat team attached to Harford County’s volunteer firefighters and a camera caught it all.

Out of the corner of her eye, Kailee Kelter saw a car go off the dock and into the water and she instinctively hits record.

“I could see him moving around in the car and trying to figure out what to do, just sheer panic,” Kelter said.

On Sunday, Kelter was wrapping up a promotional shoot with the Susquehanna Hose Company’s Rescue and Dive Boat Team. They had already completed their mock rescue when they headed in to dock the boat and a real emergency unfolded.

“But they rescued him and they saved his life in like two minutes,” said Kelter.

Capt. Marty Walsh was the rescue diver and said the elderly driver was going underwater, trapped in the car and unable to free himself.

“I went in after him, pressure was too much for me to be able to open it as it was still floating,” said Walsh.

The dive team busted the window and pulled him to safety.

“I got ahold of him just as the car went under,” Walsh said.

Life-saving work done in a matter of seconds, thanks to hours of training and dedication to helping others.

“Had we not been there the vehicle would have gone under which more than likely would not have had a positive outcome,” Walsh added.

For Kelter, who often films the aftermath of the training aspects of these jobs, she now feels she has a much deeper and more personal appreciation for the men and women who volunteer to save the lives of total strangers.

Kelter said she hopes this shines a light on the volunteer departments so they can get more community support — whether it be donations, meals, more volunteers.

