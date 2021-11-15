Tallahassee neighbors hope parking lot parties come to an end

Hazel Eaton lives right behind the Denny's on North Monroe Street. As a second-year homeowner, she said she's fed up with the loud music and the parking lot parties North Monroe Street is famous for having.

"On the weekends at about three in the morning, it's really noisy," said Eaton. Sounds like everybody is partying, it's just very very very loud."

Hazel Eaton isn't the only one tired from the noisy parties and businesses in front of her North Monroe Street House.

People on the Nextdoor App have posted throughout the year about how bad the problem has been getting.

City Commissioner Curtis Richardson said they would like to see more power put towards the police department to break up the parties that bring mass amounts of people to small areas late at night.

"It happens all over town," said Richardson. "Unfortunately near where I live about a year or so ago, there was a gathering at a service station and an individual was shot and killed, that's happening and has happened in instances where large gatherings have occurred."

Right now the police department, who wasn't available to speak today, is planning on submitting proposals to the city commission to make it easier to enforce the noise ordinance.

Something Eaton said she hopes happens soon.

"I mean it's a scary situation to live like this night after night," said Eaton.

As of right now, the Tallahassee Police Department hasn't submitted anything to the city, and the city will also want to hear from the public when it does get proposed.