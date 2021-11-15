VIDEO & PHOTOS: Hochul, de Blasio head to DC for infrastructure bill signing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (1010 WINS) — Both Gov. Kathy Hochul and outgoing Mayor Bill de Blasio headed to the U.S. capital Monday, where they praised President Biden for signing the $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill.

Hochul announced Monday before heading to Washington that the bill would allow for the state-run MTA to put off its considered fare hikes for at least six months, while also pausing potential service cuts through 2023.

“I’m delighted to be here at the White House bill signing, which is literally going to transform New York state,” Hochul said in a video she posted to Twitter. “I’m so grateful for President Biden and our leaders in Congress who made sure this happened. I’m looking forward to bringing home the bacon and frying it up real nice.”

The bill is also expected help fund other massive projects in the region, including the Gateway tunnel reconstruction, the extension of the Second Avenue subway and the rehabilitation of the crumbling Brooklyn-Queens Expressway, among others.

De Blasio, Hochul’s potential gubernatorial challenger next year, posed for pictures with Polly Trottenberg, his former transportation commissioner and current deputy secretary of transportation the US DOT.

“[The bill] is going to change the history of our city,” de Blasio told a Newsday reporter on camera from DC . “And it’s important to recognize we finally have the federal partnership.”

The mayor went on to describe the bill as a “huge victory” for Biden on Twitter.

“We have been waiting for decades for this kind of investment in infrastructure in New York City,” de Blasio tweeted . “Thanks to President Biden, @SpeakerPelosi, @SenSchumerand our congressional delegation, the future of our city has never been brighter.”