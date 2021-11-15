WATCH: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, Bo Calvert Preview UCLA-USC Crosstown Rivalry Week

The Bruins have lost to the Trojans the last two seasons in shootouts at the Rose Bowl and LA Coliseum.

UCLA football quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson and linebacker Bo Calvert were the two players made available to the media after Monday's practice.

The pair of seniors are looking to beat USC for the first time since their freshman year back in 2018, now as starters and leaders on either side of the ball. Thompson-Robinson and Calvert both talked about the relationship they have with the Trojans, the trash talk the happens on the field and how important this year's head-to-head rivalry matchup is going to be.

DORIAN THOMPSON-ROBINSON

Pumped for one last go-around against USC after emphasizing it in your return video?

Yeah, exactly. You know, fortunate enough to play against them all three years that I’ve been here thus far and so this will be a fourth and I’m pretty familiar with the guys on that team and stuff like that, so it’s going to be a good matchup for sure and I’m definitely excited.

Extra juice for this one?

Yeah, exactly. Everybody wants to play against their rival, everybody wants to beat their rival and have those bragging rights, so I think there’s a little more passion and a little more juice and a little more energy out here on the field today, especially on Monday.

What did you know about Charbonnet when he first got here and how much has he developed?

Zach was great at Michigan and was really productive over there, so I knew a little bit about him and kind of what he lent to the table, obviously talking to Shea, who played with him at Oaks Christian, so I knew a little bit about Zach but definitely didn’t know that the abilities and stuff that he’s shown off this year for sure, so he’s definitely shocked me and I couldn’t be more proud of him.

Expectation for USC defense?

A lot of talented players, you know they think that their players are better than yours in terms of an offense, defense standpoint and rightfully so, so we definitely have a good challenge in front of us and we’re going to have to beat assignments out or they’re going to make some plays.

Smack talk with guys you know and does it get serious and heated?

Yeah, nah, no. I’d say in-season we really don’t talk to people from opposing teams as much because you really don’t have time with the different schedules and everything, but I’ll probably say something to those guys or be talking crap during the game and talk to them afterward, but all week I’m focused on my team and getting prepared for Saturday, so.

Would winning this mean more than your freshman year one cause you’re starting this time and going on the road?

Definitely. You know, like I said, it’s my fourth year being here, it’s going to be my fourth time playing SC, I haven’t had too much success in terms of winning the past three years that I’ve been here, so I definitely want to take this last one home and we already got the bowl in, so we definitely want to beat the rival and keep this thing rolling, so.

Message from Chip about making a bowl?

Uh, to just be greedy, you get the bowl game now with your sixth win but now let’s go get seven, let’s go beat SC and go beat Cal and go get eight and see what we end up with the bowl game and go win that too, so it’s just about being greedy and trying to get as many wins as possible and really taking advantage of all the opportunities we get.

Looked at bowl projections?

Yeah, a couple of guys have, a couple of guys have mentioned it today, but I haven’t really paid too much attention to it, just trying to come out here and have a great Monday so we can go win on Saturday, so.

Want Las Vegas Bowl?

Yeah, exactly. You know, we were supposed to be in a little different situation and playing for the Pac-12 championship to be played down there, but the Vegas Bowl would be the next best thing and if that’s where we get to go and I get to go back home for my fourth year and have a little home reunion, that would be awesome and I’d get to see all my friends and family and get them to come out to the game and support me and stuff like that, so that would mean the world to me for sure.

Unique experience playing at Coliseum compared to other road games?

Yeah, like I said, it’s just like another home game, being here in L.A. and having all your fans and friends and all that stuff and being in here in L.A., being able to drive down to the game instead of taking a flight, so it ends up turning out to a really cool atmosphere, definitely fun for the players, it gets the juices going, you know these games are the ones that are always sold out most of the time, so we definitely can’t wait to go out there and play in front of our fans and get to play in the Coliseum too, so. TEAM AS COMFORTABLE IN COLISEUM AS IN ROSE BOWL? Definitely, definitely, especially with all the fans we have travel out and getting to see all the blue that’s in the stands, it feels like a home game still.

BO CALVERT

Will this be your last USC game? Planning on coming back with super senior eligibility?

Yeah, I still have one more year of eligibility, obviously I have to think that through with the family and figure out what we’re going to do and talk to coaches and everything but they have some great opportunities here at UCLA that I’m sure you guys have heard about for postgraduate opportunities here, so we’ll see. Still have a couple of games left in the season, but obviously that’s coming up and we’ll see what’s going to happen, but most likely I’ll be coming back for another year, been applying, and we’ll see where that takes us.

Hurt so much to lose two USC games in a row and make you want to bring the Victory Bell back more?

Yeah, I mean, obviously every year, you want to have a good rival game and you want to win that game, you want to bring the bell back and keep that in the facility here, paint it blue, so we’re looking forward to that, it’s always fun whether you have a home game or an away game, you’re in L.A. either way, so we get a lot of fans to the game, a lot of family and friends end up going to the game. Hopefully they’ll pack a bunch of people in the Coliseum, it’s always fun playing there too. Like I said, it’s just another home crowd for you. Year in and year out, the majority will be one way or the other—Bruins or Trojans fans in the stands—but like I said, either way, it’s a game that’s really energetic, people are locked in, at least in the beginning of most games, and guys are fighting to make plays. Those are things you’re going to be talking about for the rest of your life, right, you know, having those rival games that you’re going into with your buddies that you train with every single day and you’ll be able to look back and say, you know, and tell your kids, ‘Hey, when I played SC, I did this’ just like in any other game but this one obviously means a little more just because you’re playing those guys across the street and a lot of those guys, you played with them in high school, you know a lot of them and you’ve played against them in football or grew up with them and have close relationships with, so obviously we’re looking to take it to them and excited to get out there.

Which guys do you know and do you keep in touch with them this week with trash talk?

Yeah, I know a good number of the guys over there, when I was committed to SC my sophomore year of high school, I guess all their fifth-year guys were there when I was kind of going to the games because they were committed, obviously they were a class above me, so they had a lot more commits in their class, so I’d say probably a lot of their fifth-year guys I know, a majority on the defense and some offensive guys as well, but yeah, I know a bunch of those guys, it would probably be dumb to start naming them off, but like I said, I’m excited to get out there and it’s kind of funny when you play those guys because you look out and usually when you’re playing teams in the Pac-12, you might know one or two guys personally on the offense or vice versa on special teams or something like that and you’ll be able to go out there and you might see them. Obviously, like last week, Matt Lynch was on Colorado and I knew Kanan Ray was at Sierra Canyon and then Kalen Moore was the freshman quarterback at Colorado. Like I said, you’ll maybe see one guy on the field but when you’re playing SC, you look across and you see all these different guys you recognize and you’ve played in years prior and whatnot and it’s kind of funny, it’s almost like playing a little bit of backyard football.

Trash talk during the week just over the phone, social media, etc.?

I don't know if there's any direct communication, but there's definitely a lot of tension and maybe some – obviously the rivalry is intense, it's one of the biggest rivalries in college football and in sports, one of the most historic and longest-lasting ones and it's in a major city, which is LA, so you have all the media and major news outlets that are gonna be covering it. So the guys kind of understand that. As far as trash talking, I don't know. I mean, I'm sure there's a lot of stuff that's going around on Twitter, I try to stay off that stuff and what's going on in social media and different online chats and whatnot. But for the most part, we'll leave that on the field, there's a lot more things I can say on the field that I don't think I can say on social media, that I can say online and I'm sure they're gonna say a lot more things that we wouldn't repeat here. But we'll leave that one out on the field.

Difficult to prepare and watch film with them having two QBs?

Yeah, we've faced teams in the past that had multiple quarterbacks that we weren't sure which one's gonna come out. And I think the thing you try to do with that is just sort of look at the generalities of their offense, look at obviously tendencies for the most part and just staying out there because the quarterback is obviously the biggest guy in their offense, for the most part, he's gonna run the show. But there's all sorts of other tendencies and keys you can read on teams. Obviously, they're gonna run the same offense, the guy's just different who's in there. So if he can run, maybe one guy's a passing quarterback, that changes it a little bit. But for the most part, obviously the run game's gonna stay the same, their blocking schemes are gonna be similar, but they might try different types of quarterback runs and whatnot depending on if it's a mobile quarterback. Like I said, that's the kind of thing you plan for, you get ahead and if it happens in the game, we're prepared for both and we'll see what happens when they get out there.

Strange USC game last year with no fans?

Yeah, I don't know if you can pick it up on TV, but like I said, the trash talking usually that goes on on the field, nobody can really hear that. But that was the one thing that was kind of funny about playing last year is that you can hear sort of everything that's going on. Obviously that was the same in all of the games cause there's no fans there, but SC a little more cause guys are chirping, a little more verbal. But the energy was obviously – it was still there because you're playing against the little boys across the street, but there's no fans in there cheering you on. So that was kind of interesting to do that. But I'm super excited to get out there this year and be able to have some fans in the stands and go into their territory and take the Bell back from them

What makes Slovis a matchup problem the past few times you played him?

I wouldn't single out a single player or whatnot, saying that they're necessarily a problem for us, but I think last year they had some really good receivers who were making plays. And obviously when you pitch and catch and when you have some good receivers and get open like that, then you're gonna make some plays here and there and things are gonna happen. I think we did a pretty good job, for the most part, it was a pretty close game. There were some 50/50 balls that were up there that they might have won that we didn't get, so that's how it ended up turning up at the end of the day. But yeah, like I said, we can sit here and pick apart every little thing like that but at the end of the day, we've just gotta play our game, play strong. I think we can do that with these guys we have here, we've got a real veteran group, obviously SC is – they're up and down throughout this season and we're looking to kind of put the final dagger in them this week.

Toia coming over from USC?

Yeah, obviously Jay's an LA kid, Southern California like myself and a lot of the guys here. Jay was only there for a short time, so I'm sure the time he did have there obviously wasn't good for him, that's why he came over here. But yeah, I think he's just like any other guy here, we want to win them just as much as Jay and all the rest of the guys here. Like I said, a lot of guys here are Southern California kids, grew up in the area and probably, honestly, both guys on this team and guys at SC probably went to both UCLA and USC recruiting games in high school, so for the most part, guys chose to go one school or the other, but if they really get down to it, they tell you the truth, they probably went to both games and they were probably checking out both schools. But in the end, they try to spell their story, whatever it is. Regardless, we made our choices and now you kind of draw your line in the sand, get ready to take down those guys. So like I said, it's all love at the end of the game, but during the middle of the game, it's gonna be a battle out there.

Mean more to beat USC considering you initially committed there?

Yeah, I mean, I guess you could say that. I don't know if there's any extra that you need as far as playing SC. You want to beat those guys regardless, if you're a Bruin. So maybe I might put that in my back pocket, but at the end of the day, I'm pretty pumped just by the fact that we're playing them and it's the next game up. Obviously we have a lot of opportunities moving forward in these next couple games, stack some wins each week and be able to put ourselves in position to play a good bowl game and these are the guys who are in front of us this week and that's who we're gonna take down just because that's the week we have in front of us. But like I said, we gotta come out with a win this week just like we do every single week, but there's gonna be some more fans in the stands and some more familiar faces, but that's probably the only thing that's gonna change. Regardless, we gotta get a win either way.

