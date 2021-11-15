ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Border Patrol: Cartels behind wave of foreign adults posing as unaccompanied migrant children

By Julian Resendiz
Border Report
Border Report
 8 days ago

EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Imagine a 20-year-old man sharing sleeping quarters, showers and a bathroom with boys as young as 13.

That’s a chilling scenario that worries U.S. authorities as they grapple with a flood of adult unauthorized migrants being coached by Mexican cartels to say they’re minors to avoid being sent back across the border.

U.S. Border Patrol agents in Fiscal Year 2021 unmasked 559 adult foreign citizens posing as unaccompanied children in the El Paso Sector alone. Since October 1, agents have detected another 55.

Adults who pose as unaccompanied migrant children at El Paso border face additional felony charges

“We want to avoid putting in adults where we have children. That’s a big concern for us,” Border Patrol spokesman Fidel Baca said. “Unaccompanied children are in our custody a very limited amount of time. However, they do go on to other organizations and we want to avoid passing an adult to their custody and mixing them in with children. That’s a big red flag for us.”

The U.S. treats foreign children much differently than unauthorized single adults and the cartels know it.

Most adults are usually expelled under the Title 42 public health order within hours of entering the United States illegally. Children traveling alone are sent to a processing center in Northeast El Paso and transferred to Health and Human Services facilities within days. From there, they’re sent to family members or sponsors within weeks.

According to U.S. Customs and Border Report data, some 23,000 unaccompanied minors came through the El Paso Sector last fiscal year. A total of 14,616 came from Guatemala; 3,110 from Honduras; 2,303 from Mexico; 1,494 from El Salvador; and the remaining 1,383 were natives of other countries.

El Paso Sector sees third-busiest year on record in migrant apprehensions

Border Patrol officials say the cartels are coaching the adults – primarily Central American males – to say they’re under 18; they provide them with fake documents, altered documents or someone else’s birth certificate, the Border Patrol has learned through interviews.

“The people we’re seeing posing as children are those we have not seen before in the United States. So, they (the cartels) know the minute we run their fingerprints they’re not going to have any previous encounter or criminal history, so it’s going to be harder for us to determine their true identity,” Baca said.

The cartels provide the fake children with equally bogus birth certificates or other documents that were genuinely issued by a foreign government but were altered to show a different name or date of birth. In some cases, these transnational criminal organizations get a hold of someone else’s real documents and just sell them to migrants who can afford to pay.

Baca said the Border Patrol and several other agencies under the umbrella of the Department of Homeland Security work closely with each other and with foreign governments to thwart the cartels’ sophisticated methods.

“We have close partnerships with the governments of Central and South America that help us look closer into those people we believe are not actually children,” Baca said.

It’s a daunting task because those documents don’t’ have photographs or fingerprints. That’s where Border Patrol agents’ experience comes in.

Even when the adult is sent by the cartels across the Rio Grande, the desert or the border wall mixed in with group of children, the agents either on the field or at the processing center ask questions and compare the answers to the documents.

But what happens when the fake minor doesn’t carry any documents and says he’s 16?

“If the agent on the field thinks something’s going on he will raise a red flag for the (folks) at the processing center,” said U.S. Border Patrol agent Joel A. Freeland.

That’s where a team of agents from the El Paso Sector Intelligence Unit, the El Paso Sector Foreign Operations Branch and Homeland Security Investigations leverage resources to prevent the cartels from sneaking a customer into a room full of children.

New law better protects federal officers abroad, holds accountable those who harm them

A new law allows the U.S. prosecution of foreign nationals who harm American federal officers who are stationed abroad, or south of the border. President Joe Biden on Thursday signed into law the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act, brought in part due to the death of an agent who had been stationed on the border in South Texas.
Border Report

Biden administration underreporting migrant apprehensions, former CBP boss says

"It’s important the American people understand what these new numbers say and what they don’t. They clearly show that the Biden border crisis is in full swing and remains historically catastrophic." Former Acting CBP Commissioner Mark Morgan -- "When the numbers come out and say that migration is down, of course that affects the false and distorted narrative that the border is always in crisis and that the U.S. is being invaded.” Fernando Garcia, executive director of the Border Network for Human Rights
Border Report

Texas governor to Biden: Talk border security with Mexico's leader during White House summit

exas Gov. Greg Abbott sent President Joe Biden a letter demanding U.S. officials shore up security on the Texas/Mexico border and to ask Mexico's president during Thursday's North American Leaders' Summit to remove federal forces from U.S. businesses south of the border. Immigration is slated to be among topics discussed. Other topics include: climate change, the coronavirus pandemic, and economic growth among the three nations, the first summit held since 2016.
Border Report

Border Report

