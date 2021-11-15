Vote for the 2021 high school football regular season play of the year!

Every week during the high school football regular season we count down the top five plays of the week and our local players always impress us with what they can do on the gridiron.

We want to hear who you think earned the top play for the 2021 regular season. We’re starting with all 11 of the top plays from 2021 and then it will be narrowed down to the top five, and the second round of voting is when the top play of the year will be decided.

Listed below are the plays you’ll be choosing between:

Week Zero: Brady Cunningham’s kickoff return for North Jackson

Week One: Trey Stoddard’s game-winning field goal for Muscle Shoals

Week Two: Ka’Marion Starks’ scoop and score for Sparkman

Week Three: Corian Cash’s touchdown run for Fayetteville

Week Four: Cole McCarty’s touchdown run for Guntersville

Week Five: Dante Snodgrass’ kickoff return for James Clemens

Week Six: Korbyn Pitts’ one-handed pick for Boaz

Week Seven: JT Blackwood and Izayah Fletcher’s touchdown for Hartselle

Week Eight: Logan Pate’s touchdown run for Guntersville

Week Nine: Pisgah’s defensive stand on two-point conversion attempt

Week Ten: Alex McPherson’s record breaking 61-yard field goal for Fort Payne

Voting for the first round will be open until 8 p.m. on Sunday, November 21 and then the top five will be announced that night on News 19 at 10 p.m. Round two voting will open after the top five plays have been decided.

