Man hit, killed at Midtown subway station hours after rider fatally struck at Grand Central

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man was fatally struck by a train at the 42 Street - Port Authority Bus Terminal station Monday afternoon, hours after another man was hit and killed in a separate incident at Grand Central, police said.

Police said the man, who was in his 60's, was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

An MTA official said the victim was struck by a southbound C train line at around 3:05 p.m. and landed back on the platform.

Southbound A, C, and E trains were temporarily delayed as first responders attended to the victim.

As of 5:11 p.m., Downtown C and E trains have resumed stopping at 42 St-Port Authority Bus Terminal after the investigation was completed at the station.

In an incident earlier Monday, a man, in his 30s, was walking along the tracks just before 6 a.m. when he was struck by a Manhattan-bound 7 train at Grand Central, according to police.

A conductor found the man under the fourth car, police said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said no criminality is suspected amid an ongoing investigation.