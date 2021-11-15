ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond, VA

Midweek Warm-Up on the Way

By The Weather Authority
WTVR CBS 6
WTVR CBS 6
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aNara_0cxd9o4H00

RICHMOND, Va. -- A cold morning with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s and clear skies. Tuesday will be partly cloudy and seasonably cool, with highs in the mid to upper 50s.

A broad southwesterly wind regime will develop by midweek, boosting temperatures into the upper 60s and low 70s Wednesday, with low to mid 70s Thursday. A cold frost will move through Virginia Thursday night, bringing a round of rain to the area followed by much cooler air.

Highs will remain in the 50s Friday and Saturday. Another cold front will bring a chance of rain to the area on Monday.

Stay with CBS 6, The Weather Authority

STORM TRACKING LINKS :

Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Map Center
Interactive Tropical Tracker

Comments / 0

Related
WTVR CBS 6

Cold Start to the Weekend

Strong high pressure will continue to settle into the region tonight, keeping skies clear and allowing temperatures to drop below freezing in most areas by Saturday morning.
RICHMOND, VA
WTVR CBS 6

WTVR CBS 6

22K+
Followers
4K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Richmond, Virginia news and weather from WTVR CBS 6, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy