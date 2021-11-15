ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur launches new public recycling campaign

By Lauren Harksen
 3 days ago

DECATUR, Ala. — Monday, November 15 marks America Recycles Day, which is dedicated to raising awareness about recycling to help better our world. In light of the holiday, the City of Decatur is launching a new public recycling campaign .

As part of “Do Your Part, Decatur!” the Recycling Department will place six new public recycling containers around the city.

Emme Stewart, the communications specialist for the City of Decatur, says this is just a small way the city is working to reduce its environmental footprint.

“You know, how many times have you been somewhere downtown and you have a can or a water bottle and you go: ‘Well, can I recycle this or do I have to just throw it away?’ So now you have the option of having somewhere to recycle it close,” said Stewart.

The stations will be available 24/7 for public use. While they aren’t in place yet due to shipping delays, Stewart says she expects them to be out by next week.

The blue recycling receptacles will be placed around the city at different locations:

  • Decatur City Hall – Front and Side Entrances (402 Lee Street NE)
  • Ingalls Harbor Pavilion & Event Center (802-A Wilson Street NW)
  • Princess Theatre (112 2nd Avenue NE)
  • Rhodes Ferry Park (100 Market Street NW)
  • Old State Bank (925 Bank Street NE)

