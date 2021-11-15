Governor Ivey kicks off annual Thank Alabama Teachers Week

MONTGOMERY, Ala. – Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Education announced the start of the second annual Thank Alabama Teachers Week at a press conference Monday morning.

During the week of November 15-21 people across the start are encouraged to show their gratitude and thanks to Alabama teachers.

“Teachers are too often unsung heroes. And while they painstakingly nurture our children, cultivate young minds, and invest in students on every level, many times they go without being told ‘thank you’ for answering their important life calling,” said Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey. “This week is meant to focus on giving that much-deserved gratitude to teachers in various ways across the state.”

The Alabama Department of Education also shared ideas to show support for Thank Alabama Teachers Week including:

Donating classroom supplies to a local school

Writing and sending ‘Thank You’ notes to teachers who are making or have made a personal impact

Posting ‘Thank You’ messages via outdoor signage such as flyers, digital marquees or banners

Giving thanks to a special teacher on social media using #ThankALTeachers or a visual available here

Encouraging local businesses and organizations to get involved via city council meetings, newsletters and personal calls or emails

“We would like others to follow suit in showering our teachers with gratitude,” added Mackey. “We urge you to use this traditional season of Thanksgiving to recognize Alabama educators as added blessings to our lives.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.