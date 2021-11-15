ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Booster Shot For Teens? Dr. Mallika Marshall Answers Your COVID Questions

By Dr. Mallika Marshall
CBS Boston
CBS Boston
 3 days ago

BOSTON (CBS) – Dr. Mallika Marshall is answering your coronavirus vaccine-related medical questions. If you have a question, email her or message her on Facebook or Twitter .

Dr. Mallika is offering her best advice, but as always, consult your personal doctor before making any decisions about your personal health.

Paige writes on Facebook, “My kids are all teenagers ages 13 to 17. They’re wondering if and when they’ll need a booster?”

Boosters are not yet recommended for teens under 18. They are recommended for teens 18 and older if they have underlying conditions that put them at high risk for COVID-19 or work or live in high-risk settings. Boosters for teenagers may be recommended at some point in the future when there is more data on breakthrough infections and hospitalizations in this age group. Stay tuned.

Ann writes, “I am 83-years-old, fully vaccinated, and had a booster. My 5-year-old great-granddaughter had her first COVID-19 vaccine but was exposed in daycare. How long should I stay away from her?”

So glad your granddaughter got her first shot. That’s wonderful. But since she’s not fully vaccinated and got exposed, I would be cautious around her. If possible, you should avoid close contact with your granddaughter for 14 days after her exposure. That’s how long it can take for symptoms to show up, though the average time to symptom onset is about 5 days. If you do see her in person, wear masks around one another.

