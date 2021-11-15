ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘It’s Worth It’: Frederick Family Shares International Adoption Experience

By Stetson Miller
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PZ00K_0cxd9g0T00

FREDERICK, Md. (WJZ) — November is National Adoption Awareness Month, a time to raise awareness about the urgent need for adoptive families for children in foster care.

Last July, little Sophia came into the lives of David and Tex Mordkofsky.

“She is the best thing that ever happened to me and to us,” said David Mordfkofsky.

The family adopted her and brought her all the way to Frederick from the Philippines and it all began after Tex got a text message with a picture from a family member.

“The message said, ‘we have a baby girl that needs a home are you interested?’ So when I saw it, I was like oh my God,” said Tex Mordfkofsky.

But it took three years and lots of money and work to get her here. But they persisted and got help from The Catholic Charities of Baltimore and their congressman.

When it was finally time for her to come to the US, it was the first summer of the pandemic.

“We traveled to the Philippines during the height of the pandemic right when everything was so unknown, which was a scary thing,” said David.

Fortunately, they made it back safely and now Sophia has a loving home to grow up in. She’s now learning, playing, can speak English and is getting lots of time with her new mom and dad — something they’re both very much grateful for.

“All the work and expenses and everything, oh it’s worth it,” said Tex.

For those interested in adoption services provided by Catholic Charities of Baltimore, click here .

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Woman Working To Share Stories Of The Lumbee Tribe

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Not many in Baltimore know that the streets of Upper Fells Point and Washington Hill used to be home to the Lumbee Indians of Baltimore, but Ashley Minner wants to change that. “We’re an important part of the culture of this place, we helped make it what it is,” Minner said. She is a member of the Lumbee Tribe and is now working to share their stories by creating an archive about them so they are recognized in Baltimore’s history. “We don’t see ourselves reflected in popular culture or in narratives of the city or the county for that matter,...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Baked In Baltimore Ransacked The Week Before Thanksgiving

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baked In Baltimore was burglarized early Tuesday morning, the Reistertown-based bakery said. The incident comes during the busiest time of year as the business was working overtime to fulfill orders before the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Now, the employees at the manufacturing facility are left to clean up a mess of demolished baked goods, broken glass and ripped-out registers. In a video uploaded to Facebook, owner April Richardson detailed the damage caused by the burglary. “Usually y’all know that we have baked goods that are… filling the case, but we have to throw all of our inventory because they actually broke and...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Who Is Robert Vicosa?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – The days-long search for a former Baltimore County police officer wanted for kidnapping his daughters ended Thursday when Robert Vicosa, his daughters and a companion were found dead in western Maryland, WJZ has learned. Sources told WJZ that Vicosa, Baltimore County Police Sgt. Tia Bynum and Vicosa’s 6- and 7-year-old daughters, Aaminah and Gianna, were found with gunshot wounds inside an SUV after a chase and crash near the Maryland-Pennsylvania state line in Smithsburg. All four are dead. Maryland State Police did not release the identities of the vehicle’s occupants during a briefing Thursday evening, citing the active investigation. Who...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘I Just Miss Her’: Daughter Remembers Evelyn Player As Loving & Kind-Hearted, Says She Was A Devoted Member Of Southern Baptist Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — It’s been a tough 24 hours for Alethea Finch. “It’s an emotional roller coaster, I’m sorry,” said Finch. “I don’t know how to put it into words, I’m just numb, I’m numb.” Her mother, 69-year-old Evelyn Player was stabbed to death Tuesday morning inside Southern Baptist Church in East Baltimore. Her killer is still out there “This is my mother and she did not deserve to die like that. She didn’t,” said Finch. Finch says her mother was a dedicated member of the church for 50 years. Bishop Donte Hickman says she served her church to the very end. “To have her...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Frederick, MD
Local
Maryland Society
Frederick, MD
Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: State Surpasses 9 Million Vaccines Administered

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 1,079 new COVID-19 cases and nine new deaths, according to state health department data released Thursday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased by .02% to 3.4%. Hospitalizations increased by 25 to 550. Of those hospitalized, 415 adults are in acute care and 131 adults are in intensive care. Three children are in acute care and one is in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times more contagious...
MARYLAND STATE
CBS Baltimore

Exclusive: Carjacking Victim In Robert Vicosa Case Speaks With WJZ

BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — WJZ spoke exclusively Thursday with the victim of a carjacking at the hands of a Baltimore County police sergeant and a former officer who are suspected in a multi-state crime spree. Police said the man was carjacked Wednesday afternoon in Cockeysville by Robert Vicosa, a former officer accused of kidnapping his children from their Pennsylvania home, and Tia Bynum, a police sergeant and friend of Vicosa’s. Vicosa, his 6- and 7-year-old daughters Aaminah and Gianna, and Bynum were all found dead Thursday afternoon in western Maryland, sources told WJZ. In an exclusive interview with WJZ, the man said he...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

‘I Just Hope They Get Caught’: Person Of Interest Sought In Murder Of Baltimore Church Employee Evelyn Player

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Two days after 69-year-old Evelyn Player was found murdered inside an East Baltimore church, the community is hoping for a break in the case. Baltimore city police confirmed that there is a person of interest in the case Thursday morning. Governor Larry Hogan’s office has also announced a $100,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and a conviction in the case. The governor, who in a statement called the violence in the city “heartbreaking” also directed state police and all state law enforcement agencies to assist with its investigation. “I just hope that whoever this person is, realizes...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Churchgoers Outraged By Murder Of Baltimore Church Employee

UPDATE (11/18): A person of interest is sought in Player’s death, police confirmed. Learn more here.  BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Authorities are ratcheting up efforts to find whomever killed Evelyn Player, the 69-year-old Baltimore woman found dead Tuesday morning inside Southern Baptist Church. Gov. Larry Hogan has announced a $100,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest in Player’s murder and challenged the city to match it. He ordered law enforcement agencies statewide to assist with the investigation and directed police to ramp up patrols within the city. Player was found stabbed to death in a bathroom inside the East Baltimore church shortly after...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Foster
CBS Baltimore

Rising Singer From Southern Maryland Sam Grow To Perform At The Grand Ole Opry

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A rising country singer from Mechanicsville, Maryland is to make his debut on one of country music’s most famous stages — The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. “The opry I think for any country artist is basically like the super bowl,” said the singer, Sam Grow. On Nov. 27, Grow is performing at the historic venue during its Saturday Night Opry show when both new talent and country star legends come together for a weekly performance. For Grow, it is a dream come true. “My dad took me down when I was 14 years old and the first thing he drove...
MECHANICSVILLE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Center Club Renovations Completed, Dining Room To Be Named After Joseph Meyerhoff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Renovations at the Center Club of Baltimore, a private organization catering to the city’s business leaders, have been completed, the club said Wednesday. Located in the 15th and 16th stories of the Transamerica tower downtown, the Center Club was established in 1962 as a venue for business and civic leaders to network. Over the last three years, the club has spent $3.2 million modernizing the space and updating the main dining room located on the 15th floor. The new eating area will be named for the late construction magnate Joseph Meyerhoff, a founding member of the Center Club and the group’s president from 1964 to 1974. Elizabeth “Buffy” Minkin, Meyerhoff’s great-granddaughter, said her forebear was proud of his affiliation with the club. “The business leaders who established the Club were dedicated to building a vibrant and inclusive downtown,” she said. “His leadership and generosity set an example that we continue to emulate today, and it is a privilege to be members of this unique club, continuing his legacy.” The Center Club is set to celebrate its 60th anniversary in 2022.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Priest Assaulted, Robbed At Gunpoint, Outside Baltimore Roman Catholic Church

BALTIMORE (WJZ-TV) — A priest was assaulted and robbed at gunpoint outside a church in Baltimore’s Little Italy neighborhood Friday afternoon. Father Bernie Carman of St. Leo’s Roman Catholic Church has bruises and scrapes, but is doing OK, thankfully. His parishioners are concerned for him, especially since he has other health issues. The priest is waiting for a new kidney and just had surgery to prepare him for dialysis. “I did think to myself, right in that moment, ‘Oh God, he could shoot me,’” Carman said. “He could fire this thing.” Baltimore Police said the attack happened just before 4:00 p.m. Friday afternoon. Father Carman said...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Department of Juvenile Services Will Close Four Facilities, Expand Cheltenham Youth Detention Center

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Department of Juvenile Services on Wednesday announced a realignment plan that will phase out four facilities and expand the Cheltenham Youth Detention Center in Prince George’s County. The department conducted an assessment of the current population and proposed realigning its facilities so youth can be closer to the communities where they live. Under the plan, the Thomas J.S. Waxter Children’s Center in Laurel, Alfred D. Noyes Children’s Center in Rockville, Mountain View in Swanton, and Green Ridge Youth Center in Flinstone will all close between 2022 and 2027. A new girls detention center will open at Cheltenham campus in 2025, offering 24 beds, and a new treatment center will open on the campus in 2027, adding 48 beds. The department said the plan will lessen its footprint, increase efficiency and keep families closer together. “This realignment is about consolidating our resources, investing in our programs, and getting our young men and women closer to home,” DJS Secretary Sam Abed said. “I am grateful for our hardworking and dedicated staff, and I am pleased to report this plan will result in no layoffs.” All staff members affected by the realignment plan will be offered another job within the department.
CHELTENHAM, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#International Adoption#Foster Parents#Wjz
CBS Baltimore

Advocates Demand Delivery Of $32M Settlement For Son Of Korryn Gaines

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Community advocates on Wednesday called for Baltimore County to settle a $32 million award to the son of Korryn Gaines. Attorneys for the county and Gaines’ now 10-year-old son will appear in court Friday morning in a continuing legal battle over the record judgment granted by a jury. A Baltimore County police officer fatally shot Gaines during a standoff at her Randallstown apartment in 2016. Officers were there to serve warrants to Gaines for failure to appear in a misdemeanor case and to her fiancé for an assault charge. Gaines was reportedly armed with a shotgun during the standoff....
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
CBS Baltimore

Longest Lunar Eclipse Of The Century Will Be Visible In Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On Friday, early birds around Baltimore will be able to witness what’s being billed as the longest lunar eclipse of the century. The incredibly rare event will last for 3 hours and 28 minutes. According to NASA, the previous longest eclipse lasted one hour and 42 minutes. This will be a near-partial eclipse, which will cover 97% of the moon. During the eclipse of the Beaver Moon, the moon will emit a red glow. The NASA Full Moon Guide says that the Beaver Moon will appear full from Wednesday night to Saturday morning. But the eclipse itself can only be seen in the wee hours of the morning. Those who wish to see it won’t need special equipment of any kind. All you need to do is step outside between 2:19 a.m. and 4:47 a.m. and look to the sky. The eclipse will be visible in all 50 states of North America and, unlike a solar eclipse, is safe to view with the naked eye.
ASTRONOMY
CBS Baltimore

Thanksgiving 2021 Projected To Be One Of The Most Expensive In The History Of The Holiday

STEVENSON, Md. (WJZ) — If you’re hosting Thanksgiving dinner, get ready to break out that wallet. This year is expected to be one of the most expensive Thanksgiving in history. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics is reporting the price of poultry, meat, fish and eggs is up 11.9 percent over last year. That means you’ll likely be paying more for your Thanksgiving turkey. At Carriage House Farms, in Stevenson, they sell pasture-raised turkeys. “These birds benefit from being outdoors. They benefit from the grass, they benefit from the worms, the dirt the whole nine yard,” said farm owner Gaylord Clark. At $7.25 a...
FESTIVAL
CBS Baltimore

COVID-19 In Maryland: 702 New Cases Reported, Hospitalizations Jump Back Over 500

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland reported 702 new COVID-19 cases and seven new deaths, according to state health department data released Tuesday morning. The percentage of people testing positive increased slightly by .09% to 3.38%. Hospitalizations increased by 16 to 508. Of those hospitalized, 385 adults are in acute care and 120 adults are in intensive care. Two children are in acute care while there is one in intensive care. Doctors say the new cases are fueled by dangerous strains targeting the unvaccinated. In an August press conference, Gov. Larry Hogan said the Delta variant, a strain that is reportedly two to four times...
MARYLAND STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Philippines
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
CBS Baltimore

Is Your House Decked Out For The Holidays? Let Us Know

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Are you feeling festive? Do you enjoy spreading holiday cheer? Is your house lit up and decked out for the holidays? If you answered yes to all of those questions, then we’ve got just the thing for you. Introducing Holiday Lights: our campaign to showcase the best holiday light displays the Baltimore area has to offer. Over the next several weeks, we’ll feature some of our favorite local displays on WJZ and CBSN Baltimore. Think of it as our way of saying happy holidays — and your chance to show off those incredible decorations at home. Wondering how to get your light display featured on TV? We’ve made it real simple: all you have to do is snap a photo or video with your smartphone and upload it to Twitter. But be sure to add #BeOnWJZ, so we can find it. Or, if you’d like to submit them via email, drop us a line at BeOn@wjz.com.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
44K+
Followers
22K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy