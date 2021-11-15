ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayor Jim Kenney Expects Substantial Amount Of Money To Come To Philadelphia In New Infrastructure Package

By CBS3 Staff
 3 days ago

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Mayor Jim Kenney told CBS3 that he expects a substantial amount of new money to come to Philadelphia from the new infrastructure package. The mayor spoke with Eyewitness News anchor Jim Donovan about the deal.

The city does not yet know how much money it will get from the package, but Kenney said he expects the funding to create jobs and result in a substantial benefit to the region.

“It will allow us to address issues that we haven’t had our own dollars to deal with,” Kenney said. “Like transportation, broadband internet, bridges, and roads. We can do some paving and some construction repair, but we don’t have the capacity to do all of the things that are necessary.”

Kenney expressed optimism that some of that funding could help fix asbestos and lead issues in aging Philadelphia school buildings.

