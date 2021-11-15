Prosperous Universe releases a mobile companion app that lets players manage their company on the go

Pikmin holding up a mobile phone (credit: Stacey Cho/Art Editor ) Many remember the summer of 2016 as the summer that “Pokémon Go” was released to the public. Though it has been over five years since the app was initially launched, it has received more than one billion lifetime downloads, with more than 25 million in 2021. Since its release, the app has continually received updates that the app seemed to be missing at launch: a complete pokédex, a battling system, mega evolution, and more. Additionally, the game has made a revenue of over $5 billion across its lifetime, making $1.3 billion in 2020, its best year so far. As “Pokémon Go” has been a massive success, it’s no surprise that Nintendo and Niantic (two of the main companies involved in the development of “Pokémon Go”) teamed up once again to release an app based around another one of Nintendo’s popular franchises: “Pikmin Bloom.”

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO