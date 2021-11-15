ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prosperous Universe releases a mobile companion app that lets players manage their company on the go

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAll right, so this isn’t exactly a mobile version of the interstellar commerce management title Prosperous Universe, but since most of the game is controlled by a number of UI windows,...

massivelyop.com

