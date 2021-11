It’s a delicious landscape out there! We’re bringing back our Two-Minute Takeout video series with all-new episodes about dishes from new-to-us places and longtime faves. We’ve found some of our favorite foods in the food courts of non-Western markets all around Honolulu—and the feature of this Two-Minute Takeout is no exception. Teasket Toasket is a sandwich and milk tea counter up the stairs and to the left in the H Mart Kaka‘ako food court. Flavor combos of their toasted sweet bread sandwiches range from kim chee bulgogi to teriyaki chicken to avocado and cheese and more. I’m a big sweet-savory person so a savory sweet bread sandwich is right up my alley. I also prefer sandwiches that are not too messy and easy to eat on the go: Check and check. Also, the prices are great if you’re hungry and on a budget.

